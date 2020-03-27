Left Menu
Development News Edition

Fitch affirms U.S. rating amid coronavirus outbreak, warns of credit risks

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 03:15 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 03:15 IST
Fitch affirms U.S. rating amid coronavirus outbreak, warns of credit risks

Fitch Ratings on Thursday affirmed the United States' credit rating at AAA with a stable outlook, but warned that even before the massive economic shocks caused by the spreading coronavirus, the nation's already high and rising debt and deficits were starting to erode its credit strengths.

Big swaths of the U.S. economy have shuttered as state and local governments ordered people to shelter in their homes to stop the virus' spread. Meanwhile, the U.S. Congress has taken up a $2 trillion spending package to address the fallout. "The risk of a near-term negative rating action has risen given the magnitude of the shock to the economy and public finances from the coronavirus and the commensurate and necessary fiscal policy response, particularly in the absence of a credible consolidation plan for the country's pre-existing, longer-term public finance and government debt challenges," the credit rating agency said in a statement.

Under its "evolving baseline forecast" that is subject to revision, Fitch said U.S. GDP would shrink by about 3% this year, calling that "an unprecedented occurrence in peacetime and a deeper contraction than in 2009." It added that the degree to which the U.S. economy recovers and the extent to which the fiscal stimulus is eventually unwound will be key rating considerations, although the prospect of permanently high budget deficits will weigh increasingly heavily on creditworthiness.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Did Geopolitics prevail over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Australian federal, state leaders meet to discuss coronavirus pandemic

Australian federal and state leaders will meet on Friday, the countrys prime minister said, amid growing expectations the largest states could enforce a wide-ranging lockdown to contain the coronavirus pandemic.Further fiscal support measur...

South Africa begins 'unprecedented' military-patrolled lockdown

South Africa came under a nationwide military-patrolled lockdown on Friday, joining other African countries imposing strict curfews and shutdowns in an attempt to halt the spread of the coronavirus across the continent. Some 57 million peop...

A survivor of Seattle-area nursing home outbreak heads home

81-year-old Judie Shape tested positive for coronavirus just days after checking into the Life Care nursing home near Seattle, where three dozen people have died in one of the earliest and deadliest U.S. outbreaks.On Thursday, she went home...

Canada attacks 'damaging' Trump plan to deploy troops at border

Canada on Thursday attacked a U.S. proposal to deploy troops along the undefended joint border to help fight the spread of coronavirus, saying the idea was unnecessary and would damage relations. The uncompromising comments were a surprise,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020