Left Menu
Development News Edition

Equities buoyant ahead of RBI briefing, banking stocks surge

Equity benchmark indices were buoyant during early hours on Friday ahead of a media briefing by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, raising hopes of liquidity-infusing steps to absorb the economic impact of coronavirus amid a countrywide lockdown.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 10:06 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 10:06 IST
Equities buoyant ahead of RBI briefing, banking stocks surge
IndusInd Bank clocked a gain of 20 pc on Friday morning to Rs 523.05 per share. Image Credit: ANI

Equity benchmark indices were buoyant during early hours on Friday ahead of a media briefing by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Governor Shaktikanta Das, raising hopes of liquidity-infusing steps to absorb the economic impact of coronavirus amid a countrywide lockdown. A day earlier, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman unveiled a Rs 1.7 lakh crore economic package and announced various welfare measures to tide through the rising pandemic.

At 10 am, the BSE S&P Sensex was up by 940 points or 3.14 per cent to 30,887 while the Nifty 50 edged higher by 341 points or 3.95 per cent to 8,983. All sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were in the positive terrain with Nifty private bank up by 8.4 per cent, PSU bank by 8.1 per cent, financial service by 6.8 per cent and realty by 6.2 per cent.

Among stocks, IndusInd Bank continued its yesterday's upward glide and clocked a gain of 20 per cent to Rs 523.05 per share while Axis Bank was up by 15 per cent. State Bank of India edged higher by 9 per cent, HDFC Bank by 6.7 per cent and ICICI Bank by 6 per cent. The other prominent winners were Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance and Mahindra & Mahindra.

However, Bharti Airtel, HCL Technologies, Hero MotoCorp and Bajaj Auto traded with a negative bias. Meanwhile, Asian stocks rose Friday as investors expected that policymakers will roll out more stimulus measures to combat the coronavirus pandemic after US unemployment filings surged to a record.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia Pacific shares outside Japan rose by 1.2 per cent while Japan's Nikkei was up by 1.44 per cent. The US House of Representatives is expected to pass a two trillion dollars stimulus package later on Friday that will inject the world's largest economy with money to stem the damage caused by the pandemic. (ANI)

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Ward boy of private hospital in Patna tests positive for

A 20-year-old man, who worked as a ward boy at a private hospital where he came into contact with a COVID-19 patient, has tested positive, taking the total number of such cases reported from Bihar to seven, the health department said on Fri...

Colombian cyclist Gaviria says recovered from coronavirus

Colombian sprinter Fernando Gaviria said he had recovered from coronavirus. The 25-year-old of Team UAE Emirates contracted the disease during last months Emirates Tour that was canceled on February 27 after several riders caught the virus....

COVID-19: Former India player Shukla donates MLA salary as well as BCCI pension

Former India cricketer Laxmi Ratan Shukla, who is currently the sports minister of West Bengal, has donated his three months MLA salary along with BCCI pension for the same period to fight the COVID-19 pandemic in the state. As of now, 735 ...

Moody's slashes India GDP growth in 2020 to 2.5 pc

Moodys Investors Service on Friday slashed its estimate of Indias GDP growth during 2020 calendar year to 2.5 per cent, from an earlier estimate of 5.3 per cent and said the coronavirus pandemic will cause unprecedented shock to the global ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020