SJVN Ltd extends support of Rs 1 cr to fight coronavirus pandemic

State-run power generator SJVN Ltd on Friday said it has undertaken several measures and has provided Rs 1 crore to deal with the coronavirus pandemic. "SJVN Ltd, a Miniratna PSU under the Union Ministry of Power, has taken several measures to deal with this coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, which has taken the world by storm. In this time of crisis, the central PSU has agreed in principle to provide Rs 1 crore to combat coronavirus," a power ministry statement said.

Nand Lal Sharma, SJVN Ltd Chairman & Managing Director said this amount will be utilised for procuring six ventilators by Indira Gandhi Medical College Hospital, Shimla and five ventilators by Dr Rajender Prasad Medical College, Tanda and some ventilators in Rampur Hospital at Khaneri. The SJVN Ltd will also extend financial support to provide other essential items like masks, sanitizers and gloves to these health institutions.

The number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has crossed over 24,000. In India, more than 700 coronavirus cases have been reported so far..

