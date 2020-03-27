Daimler India says has exhausted entire BS-IV vehicle stock before March 31 deadline

Daimler India Commercial Vehicles (DICV) on Friday said it has been able to exhaust its entire BS-IV stock before the March 31 deadline. The company said that only a small number of BS-IV units is left with dealers.

Despite considerable headwinds in the market including the ongoing slump in the commercial vehicle (CV) industry and the challenges presented by the ongoing lockdown, the company was able to beat the March 31 deadline for final registration of BS-IV vehicles, DICV said in a statement. The company has cleared BS-IV stock with zero units left in the factory and less than a handful of vehicles left at dealers nationwide, it added.

"From the beginning, we fully believed in the necessity of BS-VI as a way of creating a greener future for India. This made us proactive in developing BS-VI technology so we could discontinue BS-IV as quickly as possible," DICV Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Satyakam Arya said. The company said it has less than a handful of BS-IV trucks left at its dealerships.

"As we approach the March 31 deadline, we have less than a handful of BS-IV trucks left at our dealerships. Like our customers and the rest of the Indian public, we are looking forward to moving into the next stage of our future -- BS-VI," DICV Vice-President (Marketing and Sales) Rajaram Krishnamurthy said. In current circumstances, any BS-IV stock left with dealers after March 31 would be as good as scrap since it would not be possible to get such vehicles registered.

The country is all set to switch to the BS-VI emission norms regime from April 1..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

