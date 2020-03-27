Left Menu
Development News Edition

Rupee pares initial gains, settles 27 paise higher at 74.89 against US dollar

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 18:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 18:02 IST
Rupee pares initial gains, settles 27 paise higher at 74.89 against US dollar

The rupee pared its initial gains to settle 27 paise higher at 74.89 (provisional) against the US dollar on Friday after the RBI announced various measures to stimulate growth amid coronavirus-induced lockdown in the country. Forex traders said stimulus measures announced by the RBI and FPIs turning net buyers in capital markets boosted investor sentiment.

However, there are still concerns over the impact of coronavirus outbreak on the domestic as well as the global economy. The rupee opened on a positive note at 74.60 and touched a high of 74.35 in late morning trade. Later it erased the gains to end 27 paise higher at 74.89 against the American currency.

During the day, the domestic unit touched a high of 74.35 and a low of 75.40. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Friday cut benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points to 4.4 per cent. The central bank also reduced the cash reserve ratio (CRR) of all banks by 100 basis points to 3 per cent with effect from March 28 for 1 year.

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das said all instruments - conventional and unconventional - are on the table to support financial stability and revive growth and noted that Rs 3.74 lakh crore liquidity will be injected into the system through various measures announced on Friday. "These measures could elevate sentiments temporarily but the main impact will be visible post the lifting of lockdown. Thus, we see USD/INR spot to trade in between 74.30 and 76.30," said Rahul Gupta, Head of Research- Currency, Emkay Global Financial Services.

On a weekly basis the domestic currency has appreciated 31 paise. "We expect that volatility for the currency would continue to remain high as cases of Coronavirus reported on the domestic front continue to increase. We expect the rupee (Spot) to quote in the range of 74.50 and 75.50," said Gaurang Somaiyaa, Forex & Bullion Analyst, Motilal Oswal Financial Services.

The number of deaths around the world linked to the new coronavirus has crossed over 24,000. In India, more than 700 coronavirus cases have been reported so far. Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, rose 0.10 per cent to 99.45.

The 10-year government bond yield was at 6.14 per cent. Global crude oil benchmark Brent fell 2.09 per cent to USD 25.79 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share BSE barometer gave up all the gains to end 131.18 points or 0.44 per cent lower at 29,815.59. The broad-based NSE Nifty closed 18.80 points, or 0.22 per cent, higher at 8,660.25. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) turned net buyers in the capital market, as they bought securities worth Rs 355 crore on Friday, according to provisional exchange data.

The Financial Benchmark India Private Ltd (FBIL) set the reference rate for the rupee/dollar at 75.2392 and for rupee/euro at 82.0483. The reference rate for rupee/British pound was fixed at 89.0185 and for rupee/100 Japanese yen at 67.98..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Germany plans mass immunity study to track virus

German researchers plan to regularly test over 100,000 people to see if they have overcome infection with COVID-19 to track its spread, an institute behind the plan confirmed Friday. A spokeswoman for Brunswicks Helmholtz Institute for Infe...

SC allows sale of BS IV vehicles except for Delhi-NCR for 10 days after lockdown

In a relief to automobile dealers, the Supreme Court on Friday allowed the sale of BS IV compliant vehicles for 10 days, except in Delhi-NCR, after the ongoing countrywide lockdown over the coronavirus pandemic is lifted. The apex court, wh...

Ensuring power supply, identifying beds in hospitals among steps being taken by cantts: Defence Min

Amid lockdown to curb the spread of COVID-19, cantonment boards in the country have taken various measures like identifying beds in its hospitals for any eventuality, ensuring uninterrupted power supply and setting up task forces to give es...

SBI sees around Rs 60K crore repayment getting deferred: Kumar

State Bank of India, which controls nearly a quarter of the banking system, on Friday said it sees Rs 50,000 to 60,000 crore of its repayment getting deferred following the three-month moratorium on term loans announced by the Reserve Bank ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020