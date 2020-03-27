Govt says owners need to provide mobile numbers for vehicle registration-related services

Vehicle owners will now have to provide their mobile numbers for availing any service related to registration of their vehicles, according to the government. The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways on Friday said it has amended the Central Motor Vehicles Rules, 1989 "to capture mobile numbers of the owners when availing any service relating to the registration of the vehicles".

In this regard, a notification was issued last week for amending various forms, the ministry said in a statement. "These forms pertain to various aspects relating to motor vehicles like, registration, transfer, register of vehicles, renewal, duplicate copy, grant of NOC, change of address, entry or termination entry for hire / purchase / hypothecation, etc," it said.

NOC is No-Objection Certificate. The ministry also said that as per the amended rules, vehicle owners would be required to provide their mobile numbers whenever they apply for availing any of the relevant services.

