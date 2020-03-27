Left Menu
Development News Edition

COAI urges regulator to grant more time to telcos to file monthly, quarterly reports

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 27-03-2020 21:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 27-03-2020 21:31 IST
COAI urges regulator to grant more time to telcos to file monthly, quarterly reports

Industry body COAI has urged telecom regulator TRAI to grant at least six weeks of additional time to telcos to file monthly and quarterly reports which are due in April 2020. The association cited massive efforts being undertaken by telecom companies to overcome "numerous operational challenges" in order to keep vital networks up and running amid the 21-day nationwide lockdown to counter the spread of coronavirus.

In a letter to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) Chairman RS Sharma, the Cellular Operators' Association of India (COAI) said that it is "extremely difficult for our members to submit various monthly and quarterly reports on the due date as per the requirements of TRAI as most of these reports require circle wise compilation and their compilation in the current environment will not be possible." "Hence, we request TRAI to kindly extend the timelines for the submission of various reports...," COAI Director General Rajan Mathews said in the communication to TRAI. COAI said that as provider of an essential service to the nation, the industry is facing "numerous operational challenges", but trying its best to fulfill duties and provide unhindered communication to the nation.

"In the present crisis, there is significant strain on the human resources of the operators as they are grappling with the operational issues arising from the COVID-19 outbreak on one hand, while also trying to fulfil the licensing compliance on the other hand. Regular day to day operations of the TSPs (telecom service providers) have been impacted with minimal staff manning the requirements," COAI said. Citing a slew of measures recently announced by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for extension of statutory and regulatory compliances in view of the coronavirus pandemic, COAI said that date for filing tax returns, GST returns, all compliance under the Income Tax Act, Wealth Tax Act, Vivad se Vishwas have been extended to June 30, 2020.

"Similarly, we request TRAI to kindly provide our member TSPs additional time of at least 6 weeks, from the due date, to file all monthly and quarterly reports which are due for submission in April 2020 i.e. all reports wherein financial disincentive is applied or not," it said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

This Is Us Season 4 finale: How are Kevin's twins so much younger than Jack Junior?

Song Hye-Kyo’s ex-hubby Song Joong-Ki returns to S Korea, actor under self-quarantine

Mia Khalifa didn't take shower for 2 days, know more on her recent activities

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ebola to COVID 19: Has Geopolitics prevailed over Professionalism in WHO

World Health Organization WHO is perceived as one of the most professional bodies of the United Nations. However, the role of WHO has come under question in handling outbreak two deadly diseases Ebola Viral Disease EVD and novel Coronaviru...

Trade War, COVID 19 and Beyond: How Pandemic is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. Geopolitics in the time pandemic is defining a new world order. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is ...

India on lockdown: Are home deliveries safe from coronavirus?

The companies in the industry have taken several steps to minimize the risk but the delivery agents are still out there all day and are on the frontline in terms of exposure and risk to the spread of COVID 19. ...

Geopolitics in the time of Pandemic: How COVID 19 is defining a New World Order

While we are confined in our homes, the world is changing faster than ever. The transformation is happening in almost all the walks of life but the million-dollar question is Who will lead the post-pandemic world...

Videos

Latest News

Google says it sent fewer phishing warnings in 2019

Googles Threat Analysis Group TAG revealed there were fewer phishing attacks last year compared to the year before, indicating its new protections are working. In an official blog, Toni Gidwani, Security Engineering Manager, Threat Analysis...

Maha lockdown: Kin bring man's body on motorcycle in Palghar

The kin of a 60-year-old man who died in Kasa area of Palghar district on Friday had to transport his body on a motorcycle as vehicles were unavailable due to the lockdown for the novel coronavirus outbreak, officials said. Ladka Vavare had...

MNRE officers, staff working from home through e-office platform

The Ministry of New and Renewable Energy MNRE has been working through e-office from home amid the coronavirus lockdown imposed as a precaution to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the country. Besides the movement of files and notings onlin...

WHO warns of 'dramatic evolution' of virus in Africa

The World Health Organizations regional director for Africa on Friday warned the continent faced a dramatic evolution of the coronavirus pandemic. Of the 47 countries in the WHO Africa region -- which includes sub-Saharan Africa and Algeria...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020