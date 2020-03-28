Sitharaman lauds banking fraternity serving customers amid COVID-19 crisis

Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday praised the tireless efforts of the entire banking fraternity for continuously providing banking services to the customers as the nation grapples with COVID-19 pandemic.

"Bank officials and staff have consistently been on the frontline in providing services to customers during this time of adversity, whether it is physically providing cash where it is needed or keeping branches open no matter what," Sitharaman tweeted.

"The entire banking fraternity deserves recognition and thanks for their tireless and brave efforts to ensure that banking services continue in these adverse times and that every customer is reached in a timely and safe manner."

Appreciating the services that Bank Mitra/Banking Correspondents are undertaking across the country, FM Sitharaman said that she will request all state governments to allow their movements whilst also directing banks to facilitate cash flow.

Appreciate the service Bank Mitra/Banking Correspondents are undertaking across the country. Will talk to states- request no restrictions in their movements. Will speak to all banks to facilitate cash flow. Let's ensure timely access to all. @FinMinIndia @DebasishPanda87 — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 28, 2020

