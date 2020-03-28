Covid-19: Fertilisers min Sadananda Gowda donates one month's salary

Union Minister Sadananda Gowda on Saturday said he has donated one month's salary and Rs 1 crore from MPLADs fund to Prime Minister's National Relief Fund as part of his contribution in fight against coronavirus

"In view to fight COVID-19 pandemic, I am donating my one month's salary and Rs 1 crore from my MPLAD to PM National Relief Fund for prevention and treatment of #CoronavirusPandemic," the Chemicals and Fertilisers minister tweeted

Gowda has donated one month's salary - Rs 1 lakh - to PM National Relief Fund. The government has recently permitted the use of MPLADs (Members of Parliament Local Area Development Scheme) Funds for medical testing, screening and other facilities required to fight Covid-19. PTI MJH BALBAL

