Lockdown: 140 Bhutanese flown back home in special flight from Chandigarh

As many as 140 Bhutanese nationals comprising mostly students were flown back to their country on Saturday in a special flight of the Royal Bhutan Airlines from here amid the national lockdown, airport officials said. “Chandigarh International Airport Limited provided all possible help in smooth operation of a Druk Air (Royal Bhutan Airlines) special flight on March 28, from Chandigarh to Paro (Bhutan),” according to an official of CHIAL.

He said that the Bhutanese students were enrolled in various universities and colleges in and around Chandigarh. After the nationwide lockdown was enforced to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Bhutanese nationals were waiting to be flown out.

“The evacuation plan was operationalised as per the standard operating procedures and by taking all necessary precautions for handling passengers," he said. The special flight took off from the Chandigarh Airport in the afternoon. CISF, IAF, immigration authorities and Punjab police provided required support for smooth operation of the flight, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

