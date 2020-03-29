Left Menu
Development News Edition

Gautam Adani gives Rs 100 cr to PM Fund to fight coronavirus

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 19:29 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 19:29 IST
Gautam Adani gives Rs 100 cr to PM Fund to fight coronavirus

Billionaire Gautam Adani on Sunday announced a Rs 100 crore contribution by his group's philanthropy arm to the Prime Minister's Fund to fight coronavirus outbreak. Adani joins Tata Group, Reliance Industries and other corporates who have come forward to make contribution to fight the unprecedented crisis.

"Adani Foundation is humbled to contribute Rs 100 crore to the #PMcaresfund in this hour of India's battle against #COVID19," Adani tweeted. Infrastructure conglomerate Adani Group, he said, "will further contribute additional resources to support the government and fellow citizens in these testing times".

On Saturday, Tata Sons and Tata Trusts had contributed Rs 1,500 crore for the same cause. Previously, Reliance Industries had made an initial contribution of Rs 5 crore besides opening India's first Covid-19 hospital in Mumbai as also giving free meals through NGOs to the needy and fuel to emergency vehicles transporting infected patients.

JSW Group on Sunday donated Rs 100 crore to the PM Fund. "Ongoing #COVID19 crisis calls for the entire nation to fight as one collective force. We hope that our contribution to the #PMCaresFund will ably support the govt & the heroes on the frontlines. We're with you all the way! #GoodnessNeverStops," Adani Group said retweeting its founder chairman's tweet.

Mankind Pharma has pledged Rs 51 crore to the Delhi CM Relief Fund..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Punjab CM asks industrial units, brick kilns to commence operations with migrant workers

Amid the nationwide lockdown in the backdrop of coronavirus outbreak, Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on Saturday asked all industrial units and brick kilns to commence operations and allow migrants workers to work if they hav...

Iran extends prison furloughs as coronavirus death toll rises

Irans coronavirus death toll has risen to 2,640, a health ministry official said on Sunday, as the Middle Easts worst-hit country grapples with the fast-spreading outbreak. In the past 24 hours we had 123 deaths and 2,901 people have been i...

COVID-19: Adani Foundation contributes Rs. 100 Cr to PM-CARES fund

Gautam Adani, the chairman and founder of the Adani Group, on Sunday announced that his Adani Foundation has contributed a sum of Rs 100 crore to the PM CARES fund for the battle against COVID-19. Adani took to Twitter to make the announcem...

Fitch Ratings downgrades long term IDRs of 3 NBFCs

Fitch Ratings has downgraded long-term issuer default ratings of three NBFCs on increasing macro-economic challenges following coronavirus pandemic. These non-banking financial companies are Shriram Transport Finance Company Limited STFC, M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020