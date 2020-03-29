Left Menu
COVID-19: PhonePe launches donation drive, aims to contribute Rs 100 cr to PM Fund

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:45 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:44 IST
COVID-19: PhonePe launches donation drive, aims to contribute Rs 100 cr to PM Fund
After Paytm, Flipkart-owned PhonePe has launched a donation drive and said it aims to contribute up to Rs 100 crore to PM CARES Fund towards fighting coronavirus crisis. PhonePe said it will contribute Rs 10 for every user, who donates to the PM CARES Fund via the PhonePe App using UPI by April 30, 2020.

"In total, PhonePe has pledged to contribute a maximum of up to Rs 100 crore," a statement said. Paytm had on Saturday said it aims to contribute Rs 500 crore to PM CARES (Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations Fund), and will contribute up to Rs 10 for every contribution or any other payment made on Paytm using the wallet, UPI and Paytm Bank debit card.

Sameer Nigam, founder and CEO of PhonePe, said the 100 crore pledge is an attempt to lift the mood of the country in this period of crisis. "We are asking every Indian to unite together and donate, even if it's just Re 1, to the PM CARES Fund. Our mission is to get 10 crore people to donate to this cause and create a world record for the highest ever number of donors for a cause in history," he added.

