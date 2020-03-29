EPCH cancels IHGF spring fair amid coronavirus outbreak

Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts has cancelled IHGF-Delhi Fair, which was scheduled to be held in April, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Textiles Ministry said on Sunday. Director General of EPCH, Rakesh Kumar said as the nation is in a state of lockdown, it has become unviable to organise a show of such magnitude in near future.

The fair, which was slated to be held from 15-19 April, was postponed on expectations that the situation would improve and it could be organised sometime in June or July. Over 10,000 visitors, including 7,000 overseas buyers and their representatives, were expected to turn up for the show, which was to host over 3,200 exhibitors, displaying handicrafts from across the country.

"Handicraft being a cluster based activity, the exports from major craft clusters like Moradabad, Saharanpur, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Agra, Narsapur, Firozabad, North-eastern region and many others is going to be affected with the cancellation of this fair," the ministry said. However, the next edition of the IHGF-Delhi Fair to be held in Autumn will be organised as per schedule from 14-18 October 2020 in Greater Noida.

