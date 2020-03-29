Left Menu
Development News Edition

EPCH cancels IHGF spring fair amid coronavirus outbreak

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2020 20:52 IST | Created: 29-03-2020 20:52 IST
EPCH cancels IHGF spring fair amid coronavirus outbreak

Export Promotion Council for Handicrafts has cancelled IHGF-Delhi Fair, which was scheduled to be held in April, in view of the coronavirus outbreak, Textiles Ministry said on Sunday. Director General of EPCH, Rakesh Kumar said as the nation is in a state of lockdown, it has become unviable to organise a show of such magnitude in near future.

The fair, which was slated to be held from 15-19 April, was postponed on expectations that the situation would improve and it could be organised sometime in June or July. Over 10,000 visitors, including 7,000 overseas buyers and their representatives, were expected to turn up for the show, which was to host over 3,200 exhibitors, displaying handicrafts from across the country.

"Handicraft being a cluster based activity, the exports from major craft clusters like Moradabad, Saharanpur, Jodhpur, Jaipur, Agra, Narsapur, Firozabad, North-eastern region and many others is going to be affected with the cancellation of this fair," the ministry said. However, the next edition of the IHGF-Delhi Fair to be held in Autumn will be organised as per schedule from 14-18 October 2020 in Greater Noida.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

How Son Ye-Jin and Hyun Bin's sense of 'camaraderie' help in difficult filming conditions

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

ICC salutes Joginder Sharma for fighting against COVID-19

Coronavirus cases in Pakistan rise to over 1,320 as Punjab emerges as new epicentre

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

European tourists run short of cash, Delhi hotels come to their rescue

Tourists from the European countries stranded in the national capital are facing problems due to the nationwide lockdown imposed to contain the spread of coronavirus. They are short of cash but their hotels are providing them with food with...

New York state coronavirus deaths increase by 237 in past day -governor

The number of deaths from the coronavirus in New York state increased by 237 in the past day, reaching a total of 965 since the outbreak began, Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Sunday.The state also reported 7,195 new confirmed coronavirus cas...

Poland's main opposition urges election boycott

Polands liberal opposition on Sunday urged voters to boycott the May 10 presidential election, which the right-wing government has controversially refused to postpone despite the risks posed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The right-wing Law and ...

Boxer Billy Joe Saunders apologises for advice on hitting women in COVID-19 lockdown

By Amber Milne LONDON, March 29 Thomson Reuters Foundation - The WBO super middleweight world champion Billy Joe Saunders apologised on Sunday for a video in which he advised men how to hit their female partners during the coronavirus lockd...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020