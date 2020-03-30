Left Menu
New-age Programs Launched Under NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:18 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:18 IST
MUMBAI, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As multiple dimensions open up in the world of technology, the need for strong and exclusive academic programs is felt more than before which will create the right class of leaders. NMIMS Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) understands this requirement better than anyone else as it's all set to launch 4 unique global programs in association with Virginia Tech (VT), a pedigreed American University. These specialized courses will give the students pure insights into the evolving frontiers of technology. Narsee Monjee Institute of Management Studies (NMIMS) was established in 1981 by Shri Vile Parle Kelavani Mandal (SVKM) to meet the growing demand for management education. In 2003, NMIMS was declared a 'Deemed to be University' under Section 3 of the UGC Act 1956. With a dream of fulfilling the requirement of both Engineering and Management, Mukesh Patel School of Technology Management & Engineering (MPSTME) was established in 2006 as a constituent school of SVKM's NMIMS University.

Virginia Tech is a U.S. based public research University and offers 280 undergraduate & graduate degree programs to over 34,000 students and is ranked 4th best management sciences and quantitative methods colleges in the U.S. by College Factual, 2018. It equips students to build skills in communications, critical & design thinking, teamwork and analysis. The collaboration will give an unparalleled opportunity to assimilate the best of both schools in terms of pedagogy, vision and thoughtful infrastructure. With this initiative, MPSTME will further venture into the space of providing highly specialized programs that create successful careers for its students.

B.Tech Programs B. Tech Data Science: A 4-year program with an intake of 60 seats to meet the increasingly aggressive demand for qualified data scientists. B. Tech Artificial Intelligence: A 4-year program with an intake of 60 seats designed to solve the pressing needs of tomorrow.

B. Tech Cybersecurity: A 4-year program with an intake of 60 seats will be a launching pad for the students aspiring to build a career in the field of Security. Highlights • Programs in collaboration with Virginia Tech • 7 Subjects to be taught by VT Faculty, with an exclusive certification from VT • Curricula developed by industry experts and practitioners • Trained faculty members (Mostly from industries) on Machine Learning and Deep Learning, Big Data, IoT, Cloud Computing, etc.

• Curriculum mapped to NIST NICE Cybersecurity Workforce Framework • Opportunity to pursue International Cybersecurity certifications like CEH, CCNA Security etc. approved by US DoD • Access to cloud-based virtual labs Integrated Program The 5 Year course with an intake of 30 seats will give the students an exceptional mix of curriculum. • Program in collaboration with Virginia Tech • 3 World-class degrees under one program - B. Tech. (Data Science), BS (Cybersecurity), MS (Business Analytics) • STEM program with OPT On a concluding note, life at MPSTME is about learning, evolving and application which is again evident from these new-age courses which will give students a unique courage to fly.

Interested candidates have to give their entrance exam, the NMIMS NPAT 2020, to secure a place in this prestigious institute. To apply visit https://www.npat.in/engineering-and-technology-management.php About NMIMS With the legacy of 40 years, NMIMS Deemed to be University has grown to being not only one of the top-10 B-schools in India but also emerged as a multi-disciplinary, multi-campus University at Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Indore, Shirpur, Dhule, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chandigarh and seventeen constituent schools that include Management, Family Business, Engineering, Pharmacy, Architecture, Commerce, Economics, Law, Science, Liberal Arts, Design, Performing Arts, Mathematical Science, Agricultural Science, Hospitality Management, Branding & Advertising and Distance Learning. In addition, we have nine Centres of Excellence as well at the University. PWR PWR.

