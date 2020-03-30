Left Menu
Development News Edition

TRAI to telcos: Extend prepaid validity so users get uninterrupted services during lockdown

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 12:30 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 12:30 IST
TRAI to telcos: Extend prepaid validity so users get uninterrupted services during lockdown

Sector regulator TRAI has asked telecom operators to extend the validity period of prepaid users to ensure that subscribers get uninterrupted services during the 21-day nationwide lockdown. Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has also sought details of the steps being taken to ensure availability of uninterrupted telecom services to such customers on a "priority basis".

"...you are required to take necessary steps as deemed fit including extending the validity period to ensure that all prepaid subscribers can enjoy uninterrupted services during the period of lockdown," TRAI said in a communication to all operators on Sunday. The communication on "measures regarding ensuring availablity of recharge vouchers and payment options for prepaid services" comes in the backdrop of 21-day lockdown imposed in the country to deal with the outbreak and spread of coronavirus pandemic.

"Though the telecommunication services have been considered as essential services and thus granted an exception from closing down... However, lock down may adversely affect the working of customer service centres/point of sale locations," TRAI said. The regulator added: "Under the circumstances, it is quite possible that those subscribers who wish to top up their prepaid balances or wish to extend subscription to a prepaid tariff using offline channels may face hardships and/or disruption of services".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 24, announced a complete lockdown of the entire country for 21 days in an unprecedented move to try halt the spread of the pandemic, shortly after which the Centre said road, rail and air services will remain suspended during this period. The pandemic has claimed 29 lives in the country and number of COVID-19 cases has touched 1,071 in India.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Japan has no plan to declare state of emergency April 1 - Suga

Japans top government spokesman said on Monday there was no truth to rumours the government was planning to declare a state of emergency from April 1 to slow the spread of the coronavirus pandemic.Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga also...

FEATURE-India's women seaweed divers swim against the tide of climate change

In a blue plastic barrel, Meenakshi Mookupori packed her belongings for a five-day stay on an island in the Indian Ocean, off the Coromandal coast of south India.Besides her clothes, toothbrush, and soap, she included her diving gear - a wo...

Prisoners riot in Iran, region's worst virus outbreak

Prisoners in southern Iran broke cameras and caused other damage during a riot, state media reported Monday, the latest in a series of violent prison disturbances in the country, which is battling the most severe coronavirus outbreak in the...

Automobile manufacturers have been asked to make ventilators and they are working on it: Health ministry.

Automobile manufacturers have been asked to make ventilators and they are working on it Health ministry....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020