Left Menu
Development News Edition

Lockdown: BSE Brokers' Forum praises mkt participants for smooth functioning of capital mkts

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 14:31 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 14:31 IST
Lockdown: BSE Brokers' Forum praises mkt participants for smooth functioning of capital mkts

BSE Brokers' Forum on Monday lauded the efforts of market participants as they brave the risk of their health and the inconvenience of travel, amid the nationwide lockdown, to ensure smooth functioning of the country's capital markets. The Indian capital markets have been declared a service essential to the economy and exempted from the nationwide lockdown prescribed by the government to control the COVID19 pandemic. The markets continue to remain open and function as usual.

The capital market community, including the regulator, the market infrastructure institutions such as stock exchanges, depositories, clearing corporations and various intermediaries like stock-brokers, depository participants and mutual funds among others have risen to the occasion, the brokers' forum said in a statement. The markets are such that 100 per cent work from home may not be possible. The essential executives on daily basis brave the risk of their health and the inconvenience of travel in curfew conditions to ensure that the capital market is able to serve all the national and international investors associated with it.

“We are proud of this community and express our sincere gratitude and appreciation for each and every one of them,” Bombay Stock Exchange Brokers' Forum Chairman Uttam Bagri said. Last week, International Organization of Securities Commissions (IOSCO) announced that its board is committed to ensuring that capital markets continue to function throughout this difficult period in an open and orderly manner to enable all participants to price and transfer risk across all traded asset classes.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

South Africa's rand crashes to all-time low after Moody's pulls the plug

South Africas rand plunged to an all-time low on Monday, falling below 18.00 to a dollar after ratings firm Moodys cut the countrys last investment grade credit rating to junk, adding to mounting panic about the coronavirus outbreak.At 0913...

Social grant payments in full swing during lockdown

Social grant payments for the elderly and people with disabilities are in full swing as South Africa enters Day 4 of the 21-day lockdown to curb COVID-19.In preparation for the lockdown, social security agency - SASSA - announced that grant...

UK PM Johnson's senior adviser Cummings has coronavirus symptoms - Daily Mail

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons senior adviser, Dominic Cummings, has symptoms of coronavirus and is self-isolating at home, the Daily Mails political editor said on Monday.Dominic Cummings has developed symptoms of coronavirus over t...

One killed, 20 injured in train accident in China

A passenger train derailed after striking debris from a landslide in central China on Monday, killing one person and injuring 20 others. The accident occurred in Yongxing County, Chenzhou City, at 1140 am, officials said. One person was k...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020