Left Menu
Development News Edition

Don't consider lockdown-related loan repayment delays as default: Sebi to credit rating agencies

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 15:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 15:39 IST
Don't consider lockdown-related loan repayment delays as default: Sebi to credit rating agencies

Markets regulator Sebi on Monday asked credit rating agencies not to consider as default any delay in payment of interest or principal loan amount arisen solely due to the nationwide lockdown conditions. The move follows a three-month moratorium on payment permitted by the Reserve Bank of India to mitigate the burden of debt servicing due to disruptions caused by the coronavirus pandemic and to ensure continuity of viable businesses.

In a circular, the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) said a differentiation in treatment of default, on a case to case basis, needs to be made as to whether such default occurred solely due to the lockdown or loan moratorium. "Based on its assessment, if the credit rating agency (CRA) is of the view that the delay in payment of interest or principal has arisen solely due to the lockdown conditions creating temporary operational challenges in servicing debt, including due to procedural delays in approval of moratorium on loans by the lending institutions, CRA may not consider the same as a default event," Sebi said. This will also be applicable on any rescheduling in payment of debt obligation done by the issuer, prior to the due date, with the approval of investors or lenders, it added.

The relaxation has been extended till the period of moratorium given by the RBI. In addition, the regulator has also given relaxations to rating agencies from certain disclosures requirements.

Considering that the CRAs are dependent on issuers and third parties for information collection which may be impaired due to current lockdown, Sebi has given relaxation from timelines for rating action or issue of press release by rating agencies. However, CRAs should endeavour to finish the exercise on a best effort basis. Such cases will be put up for ratification by the rating sub-committee of the board of CRAs.

Further, an extension of 30 days has been granted for making annual and semi-annual disclosures by CRAs on their websites for the periods ending March 31, 2020..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

NMDC to donate Rs 150 Cr to PMCF for Covid-19 fight

Hyderabad, Mar 30 PTI NMDC Limited will contribute Rs 150 crore to the Prime Minister Cares Fund to help the fight against COVID -19, the PSU said in a press release. This will be the biggest support offered by any PSE in the country to hel...

Technically, COVID-19 in India is still in local transmission stage, there has been no community transmission so far: Health Ministry.

Technically, COVID-19 in India is still in local transmission stage, there has been no community transmission so far Health Ministry....

COVID-19: Ola in talks with States, Centre to offer vehicles, kitchen services

Ride-hailing major Ola is in discussions with various state governments and the Centre to offer its transportation and kitchen services amid the 21-day lockdown across the country. Ola, which is already working with the Karnataka government...

Japan, IOC agree for next year's Olympic Games to start on July 23, Kyodo says

Japanese organisers and the International Olympic Committee IOC decided on Monday that the Tokyo Olympic Games would start on July 23, 2021 and run until Aug. 8, Kyodo news reported.The Games were postponed last week due to the deepening co...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020