Coronavirus: 35 Indians land in Delhi from Kabul, being sent to ITBP quarantine facility

Coronavirus: 35 Indians land in Delhi from Kabul, being sent to ITBP quarantine facilityPTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 16:05 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 16:05 IST
A flight carrying 35 Indians from Afghanistan landed at the Delhi airport on Monday and the passengers were being sent to an ITBP quarantine facility set up in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, officials said. They said the Kam Air flight from Kabul landed at about 2:40 pm at the Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport.
The 35 passengers are being screened with temperature guns by ITBP personnel at the tarmac and will be sent to the quarantine facility in the Chhawla area of southwest Delhi. The facility already has 481 Indians who were recently rescued from COVID-19 affected Rome in Italy.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi
- Afghanistan
- ITBP
- Kabul
- Indira Gandhi International
- Chhawla
- Rome
- Italy
ALSO READ
218 Indians airlifted from coronavirus-hit Italy quarantined at ITBP's Chhawla facility
Coronavirus: 218 evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine
Coronavirus: 218 evacuated from Italy sent to ITBP quarantine facility
Samples being collected from Milan evacuees at ITBP Chhawla facility
Coronavirus: ITBP postpones constable recruitment exam on March 22