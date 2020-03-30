Left Menu
Elan Group distributes one month of ration to over 2000 construction workers

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 30-03-2020 17:44 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 17:44 IST
Gurugram, 30th March 2020: Amidst the lockdown caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and migrants workforce leaving Delhi NCR, Elan Group took a step forward to ensure the safety and security of its construction workers. The developer under its philanthropic arm Elan Foundation distributed one-month of ration to over 2000 construction labourers working at their sites. Social distancing was duly followed in distribution with white circles being earmarked at an adequate distance for each worker. Masks and sanitizers were also distributed to all the construction workers and the developer encouraged them to wear the mask and use sanitizers for safety. “The Covid-19 pandemic is a testing time for all especially for the underprivileged section of society. The ration distribution is our small step to aid these construction workers. We are committed to ensuring the overall well-being of our workers. I urge all corporates to do their bit for the marginalized section of the society,” said Rakesh Kapoor, Chairman, Elan Group. As a precautionary measure, masks and sanitizers were earlier distributed by Elan Group not only to its own staff and construction workers but to the underprivileged as well. Founded in 2013, Elan Group is one of the leading real estate developers of Gurugram incommercial space. The ongoing Covid-19 pandemic has affected over 1200 people in India forcing the government to declare a nationwide lockdown for 21 days starting from 24th March 2020. To tide over the economic crisis, the Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman bailed out an economic package worth Rs 1,70,000 crore to cover the marginalized section of the society. The package includes a mix of food security and direct cash transfer benefits, which will shield daily wagers and small businesses during the lockdown in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic. The Reserve Bank of India has also announced a spate of measures to keep the Indian economy afloat amidst the lockdown

