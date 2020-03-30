Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 outbreak credit negative for India's retail industry: Icra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 30-03-2020 18:07 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 18:07 IST
COVID-19 outbreak credit negative for India's retail industry: Icra

The Coronavirus outbreak is credit negative for India's retail industry in the short-term amid shutdown of malls as well as closure of non-essential stores across the country, rating agency Icra said in a report. Icra in a report said that as consumers are forced to defer their discretionary spends, the revenues and profitability and the credit profile of the Indian retail industry will be adversely impacted in the short-term. Also, with the anticipated adverse impact on the economy and consequent uncertainty around employment prospects, it is likely to result in lower purchasing power, Icra said. Additionally, consumer sentiments are likely to remain weak in an adverse economic environment. Consequently, recovery in discretionary spending is expected to be gradual once the Covid-19 threat is allayed and Icra expects the credit profile of retailers dependent on discretionary spending to moderate in the next one year. This impact is, however, expected to be mitigated in the long-term driven by healthy demand outlook for the industry supported by favourable demographics, rising disposable income and low penetration of organised retail.

"Lifestyle and fashion retailers (primarily those having higher contribution of apparels, consumer durables, jewellery, accessories and footwear, among others) will be impacted the most because of these restrictions and overall curtailment on the movement of people, resulting in demand pressures over the short-term," Icra Assistant Vice President Sakshi Suneja said. However, the food and grocery retailers have witnessed a sudden spurt in demand as consumers have started panic buying around uncertainties of stock-outs and closure of these stores as well, Suneja further said. In addition to demand, the Indian retailers are also facing supply chain issues as transportation or movement of non-essential goods is also restricted.

Even after malls are allowed to start operations, the discretionary spends are expected to remain muted over the near term as consumers, as a means of caution, are likely to stay away from crowded places. Icra, however, expects the sales for lifestyle retailers to pick-up following normalization of the situation led by rise in demand by consumers who postponed purchases during the coronavirus outbreak.  However, the impact on the value fashion segment would be more pronounced. Icra Vice President Kinjal Shah said that due to the high operating leverage inherent in this industry, these lost sales will result in a decline in the profitability of the retailers in Q4 FY20 and Q1 FY21. High rental expenses for mall-based retailers will additionally dampen their profitability amid subdued demand, he said. However, many of these retailers may invoke force majeure clauses in their agreements so that they do not have to pay rentals during this period of shutdown, thereby limiting impact on their profitability, Shah added. "Furthermore, we expect retailers to scale down their capital expenditure plans in FY21, in a bid to conserve cash," he said.

The present scenario, however, provides a favourable opportunity for e-commerce food and grocery players. The outbreak of the coronavirus has led to a sharp surge in online grocery retailing as consumers are wary of stepping out of their homes. These platforms are witnessing increased demand not only from the existing consumers, but also from new consumers. This, however, poses supply chain challenges for the online retailers amid increased demand and it will be important for retailers to timely invest in capacity, storage and delivery fleet..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Ukraine parliament approves new finance, health ministers at special session

Ukraines parliament on Monday approved the appointment of a new finance minister and health minister.Serhiy Marchenko, deputy finance minister in 2016-2018 and deputy head of the presidential office of Petro Poroshenko in 2018-2019, was app...

Australia pledges $80 bln wages subsidy to protect jobs from coronavirus

Australia will spend A130 billion 79.85 billion to subsidize the wages of an estimated 6 million people, marking the third tranche of stimulus designed to limit the fallout of the coronavirus pandemic on the countrys economy.Prime Minister ...

Saudi-led coalition air strikes hit rebel-held Yemen capital

The Saudi-led military coalition on Monday said it carried out multiple air strikes on Yemens rebel-held capital Sanaa in retaliation for missile strikes on Riyadh. The operation was aimed at destroying legitimate military targets including...

Priyanka urges UP govt to not treat migrant workers inhumanely

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hit out at the UP government, accusing it of spraying chemicals on migrant labourers, and said it should not treat them inhumanely. She shared a video of government functionaries spraying wate...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020