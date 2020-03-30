Left Menu
Development News Edition

Patanjali to set up 5 quarantine centres, commits Rs 25 cr towards PM-CARES

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 30-03-2020 20:39 IST | Created: 30-03-2020 19:49 IST
Patanjali to set up 5 quarantine centres, commits Rs 25 cr towards PM-CARES
Representative Image Image Credit: Wikipedia

Ramdev-led Patanjali Ayurved on Monday announced a contribution of Rs 25 crore and setting up of five quarantine centres with a total capacity of 1,500 beds across the country to fight the coronavirus pandemic. The camps would be set up in Haridwar (Uttrakhand), Sadhupul (Himachal Pradesh), Modinagar (UP), Kolkata (West Bengal) and Guwahati (Assam).

Besides, the employees of Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Dairy and Ruchi Soya (the company acquired recently) and other group companies would also donate one-day salary in the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situation Fund (PM-CARES Fund), according to a statement by the company. "Yogi Ramdev has announced contribution of Rs 25 crore in the Prime Minister's relief fund," said the statement.

It also said that Rs 1.50 crore from salary of staff of Patanjali Ayurved, Patanjali Dairy and Ruchi Soya will be contributed to the fund. It would also work in research for finding solution to the pandemic, it said.

"Our volunteers and followers would also render medical and health assistance in fight against COVID-19," it added. According to the latest updates from the health ministry, the total number of coronavirus positive cases touched 1,071 and death toll stood at 29.

A total of 92 new cases and four deaths have been reported in the past 24 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SpiceJet pilot tests positive for COVID-19

The Curse of Oak Island Season 7 episode 19 synopsis revealed, What we can see on Mar 31

Die offs began on land in Earth's largest extinction event: Study

Science News Roundup: Musk's SpaceX wins NASA award to supply planned lunar space station

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

COVID 19 to catalyze the redefinition of urban planning and sustainability

Until now the urban planning was focused on mitigation to natural disastrous, climate change, pollution, chronic illness and lifestyle diseases. However, the global pandemic of novel coronavirus is going to change the whole narrative of urb...

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone banks heed ECB dividend warning, Swiss ignore regulators

Banks across the euro zone are tearing up plans to return cash to shareholders at the behest of regulators, instead shoring up reserves as the coronavirus outbreak threatens to tip the world into a deep recession. As measures to fight the p...

HC directs JK authorities to ensure proper shelter to 400 pilgrims stranded at Vaishno Devi shrine due to coronavirus lockdown.

HC directs JK authorities to ensure proper shelter to 400 pilgrims stranded at Vaishno Devi shrine due to coronavirus lockdown....

Only 479 days to go: Tokyo resets the clock on Olympics

Within hours of Olympic organisers confirming that the rescheduled Games would start on July 23 next year, Tokyos main countdown clock had been reset to show that 479 days remain until the opening ceremony of the sporting event is held. The...

Hospital beds replace astroturf at Welsh rugby stadium

Workers were laying floors and connecting electricity sockets on an expanse of astroturf on Monday as they raced to create a hospital for patients with COVID-19 inside a Welsh professional rugby teams training facility.With the sporting cal...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020