Theleme Master Fund picks up HDFC Bank shares worth Rs 280 cr

Theleme Master Fund, a UK-based hedge fund, on Monday picked up more than 31 lakh shares of HDFC Bank for Rs 280 crore through an open market transaction. Morgan Stanley Asia (Singapore) PTE. - ODI offloaded 31,07,852 shares at an average price of Rs 901.

