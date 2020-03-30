Govt considering easing curbs on exports of certain APIs

The government is considering easing export curbs on certain active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs), an official said. The issue was discussed in detail in a high-level meeting at cabinet secretariat, the official added.

Before easing the curbs, the government is looking at parameters such as availability of adequate stock to cater to local demand, production level, future requirements, and India's multilateral commitments. On March 3, exports of 26 APIs and formulations, including paracetamol, vitamin B1 and B12, were put under restricted category amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Certain players from pharma sector have raised concerns over these restrictions, under which exporters require a licence from the commerce ministry to undertake outbound shipments..

