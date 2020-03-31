Left Menu
Development News Edition

US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies, led by healthcare jump

Reuters | Updated: 31-03-2020 01:59 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 01:59 IST
US STOCKS-Wall Street rallies, led by healthcare jump

U.S. stocks rose on Monday, led in part by healthcare stocks as investors looked for shares that have become cheap and can withstand the impact to the economy from efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The S&P healthcare sector jumped 4.67%, in part due to gains in Johnson & Johnson and Abbot Laboratories. JNJ surged 8.00% on the U.S. government's plans to help fund the creation of enough manufacturing capacity for its coronavirus vaccine, currently under development. Abbott Laboratories climbed 6.41% after winning U.S. approval for a diagnostic test for COVID-19.

Along with healthcare, the technology sector also rose more than 4% on the day, as Microsoft shares jumped more than 7%, the biggest boost to the broad S&P 500. A record $2.2 trillion in aid and policy easing from the Federal Reserve helped equities recover some of their losses last week, with the S&P 500 posting its biggest weekly percentage gain in over a decade and the Dow Jones its best since 1938, even after each dropped more than 3% to end the trading week on Friday.

Each of Wall Street's three major indexes remain down more than 20% from the February highs, but investors are now trying to assess the economic damage and identify which companies will be on solid footing when the economy begins to accelerate. "You are looking for a way to re-enter the market on stocks that are going to give you an opportunity to participate," said Phil Blancato, CEO of Ladenburg Thalmann Asset Management in New York.

"You look at some of those and say there is an opportunity for me to buy good companies with strong balance sheets that on the other side of this should produce." The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 690.7 points, or 3.19%, to 22,327.48, the S&P 500 gained 85.18 points, or 3.35%, to 2,626.65 and the Nasdaq Composite added 271.77 points, or 3.62%, to 7,774.15.

President Donald Trump followed last week's massive fiscal stimulus package by extending his stay-at-home guidelines, leaving investors to await more signs on the next stages of a deepening economic crisis. That is convincing few that the worst of the most dramatic sell-off in a decade is over, and Wall Street's fear gauge , which predicts future volatility, is still running as high as it has been since the 2008 financial crisis.

However, the prospect of more government stimulus has given investors something to hold on to as they wait for signs of economic relief. Upcoming data is likely to confirm damage to the economy, but how much has been priced in by the market remained to be seen. JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Saturday it expected real U.S. gross domestic product to fall 10% in the first quarter and plunge 25% in the second quarter.

Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the NYSE by a 1.56-to-1 ratio; on Nasdaq, a 1.67-to-1 ratio favored advancers. The S&P 500 posted one new 52-week high and two new lows; the Nasdaq Composite recorded six new highs and 30 new lows.

Volume on U.S. exchanges was 12.19 billion shares, compared to the 15.81 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Ford, GE to produce 50,000 ventilators in 100 days

Ford Motor Co said on Monday it will produce 50,000 ventilators over the next 100 days at a plant in Michigan in cooperation with General Electrics healthcare unit, and can then build 30,000 per month as needed to treat patients afflicted w...

Doctor recommended no action for U.S.' Pelosi after coronavirus contact

The U.S. Congress attending physician recommended U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi take no particular action after she was in contact with Representative Nydia Velazquez, who has been diagnosed with coronavirus infection, Pelosis spokesman D...

Visa transaction volumes hurt as coronavirus crisis deepens

Visa Inc said on Monday its transaction volumes had been hit as the coronavirus pandemic wreaks havoc on consumer spending, leading it to forecast mid-single-digit percentage revenue growth for the second quarter.As countries have imposed s...

Pentagon to send mortuary services personnel to New York

The U.S. military said on Monday it was looking to send mortuary affairs personnel to New York as part of the U.S. governments response to the coronavirus pandemic.We did receive a mission assignment from FEMA for a mortuary affairs support...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020