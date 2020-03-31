Left Menu
Development News Edition

Indian Crypto Exchange Obtains Global License and Partners With Mobikwik

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 11:42 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 11:38 IST
Indian Crypto Exchange Obtains Global License and Partners With Mobikwik
File photo Image Credit: ANI

• BuyUcoin obtains trade and wallet license in Estonia • Integrates Mobikwik wallet and payment service for Indian crypto exchange platform • Announce contribution to the COVID-19 RELIEF FUND BuyUcoin has announced its foray into the global crypto markets when it was granted the Crypto trade and wallet license in Estonia. The Delhi based company plans to offer its platform into countries with legal framework and regulation for cryptocurrencies. The historic judgment by Supreme Court earlier this month rejuvenated the cryptocurrency industry and there is a shared optimism among the investors, traders, enthusiasts, experts related to the future viability of a supportive legal framework for the digita asset products and service providers. Experts have termed these events as the era of the 'Indian Crypto Renaissance.' "Some call it an exchange of value, some call it stock and some call it a good/commodity. There may be no difficulty in accepting the divergence of views if those views are not driven by fear of regulation", the Supreme Court judges said. Shivam Thakral, CEO & Co-Founder at BuyUcoin says - "The incredible judgment will lead to economic growth, job creation, investment opportunities along with overall mass adoption for blockchain and cryptocurrency-based products and services. At BuyUcoin, we strive to become the first Indian crypto startup to achieve mainstream international success and global recognition." After the upliftment of the RBI curb, BuyUcoin entered into a partnership with Mobikwik which further allows Indian users with the ease of simple smartphone-based transactions to buy or sell crypto assets. The company further plans to enlighten and empower people with the concept of cryptocurrency as it has been noticed that India has been plagued with issues related to a lack of awareness around the workings of cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin.

The current situation of the COVID-19 pandemic spread all around the world has led to most of the firms shutting down their offices and adopt remote work policies to adapt to the hostile situation. On this Shivam adds, "BuyUcoin has announced an initiative to contribute its part in the fight against this hostile situation. We will donate 15% of our exchange trading fees to the COVID-19 RELIEF FUND for the next 3 months to help the Indian government in its battle against coronavirus." About BuyUcoin BuyUcoin is a Delhi based on-ramps Digital Asset Exchange and Blockchain Wallet platform that currently serves 350,000+ users. BuyUcoin is an online platform where traders and consumers transact with multiple digital currencies.

BuyUcoin is one of the oldest major cryptocurrency exchanges in India, founded in 2016 by Shivam Thakral, Devesh Aggrawal, and Atulya Bhatt. It became the first the World's first INR-based multi-cryptocurrency exchange when it introduced Ethereum, Ripple, Litecoin, Stellar, etc for the first time within Indian markets.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

Gautam Buddh Nagar district magistrate B N Singh transferred, Suhas LY will be new DM: Uttar Pradesh Chief Secretary R K Tiwari.

Equatorial Guinea selects key companies for execution of energy projects

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

What you need to know about coronavirus right now

Heres what you need to know about the coronavirus right now G20 pledges to keep markets open, supplies flowingG20 trade ministers pledged to keep their markets open and ensure a continued flow of vital medical supplies, equipment and other ...

In The Pits: iRacing is fun but won't carry teams for long

Virtual racing has been the small saving grace for motorsports since the coronavirus pandemic brought nearly everything to a halt. Timmy Hills iRacing victory on national television gave the journeyman driver and his sponsors exposure they ...

COVID-19: Rohit Sharma chips in with Rs 80 lakh

Star India batsman Rohit Sharma has donated Rs 80 lakh to fight the rapidly-spreading COVID-19 pandemic, saying the onus is on the citizens to help the country get back on its feet. Rohit, who is the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team, has...

Tenor Placido Domingo feels 'fine' after coronavirus

Tenor Placido Domingo said Monday he is resting at home after catching the new coronavirus. Domingo said in a statement that he is at home and I feel fine. The 79-year-old was reportedly hospitalized in Mexico after publicly acknowledging o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020