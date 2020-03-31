Left Menu
Team Up, Fight Cor'ON'a Campaign Launched for Gamers by AORUS

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2020 11:52 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 11:52 IST
MUMBAI, March 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AORUS, a premium gaming brand by Gigabyte, is proud to announce the 'Team Up. Fight Corona' campaign which is derived from AORUS's brand tag line 'Team Up. Fight On.' In an endeavour to contribute towards the efforts being made to effectively fight Coronaviurs in India, the motive of the campaign is to address the most important aspect of curtailing the spread of the novel virus - self-isolation, where AORUS urges the youngsters to stay home and maintain social distancing which has become the need of the hour. "We are thinking ahead and making sure we have the best plans in place to help protect our community as their health and safety is our number one priority. This time around we need to come together as a community but virtually. And precisely that is the objective of conducting the online event to keep the youngsters' energies channelized while they are at home during this lock down," said Sashank Bhandaru, Marketing Manager, Gigabyte Technology (India) Pvt Ltd.

"Staying present, being responsible is the key. A perfect way to keep the boredom away, we will be hosting a number of events open for participation for everyone who wants to keep the adrenaline rush going and win some amazing cash prizes," added Sashank Bhandaru. Here is the event link where participants can get complete information about various events and also register for respective events - https://in.aorus.com/event-detail.php?i=1403 Event Details: • Online CS: GO tournament in association with Seagate - 28th& 29th March 2020 • Online Rocket League tournament - 3rd & 4th April • Online Rainbow 6 Siege tournament - 4th & 5th April • Online Apex legends tournament - 11th April • Online PUBG PC Lite tournament - 10th, 11th, & 12th April All the events will be telecasted live on AORUS India Facebook page : https://www.facebook.com/AorusIN/ AORUS will also be hosting a PUBG streamers invitational tournament on 3rd April at 6 pm IST, which is aimed at raising funds for the fight against Corona. This will be hosted in collaboration with some popular streamers like Shreeman Legend Live, Rakazone, Hydraflick, Gareebooo, Ankita c and Mysterious YT who will be streaming this event LIVE on their channels.

Along with AORUS India's donation of INR 1,00,000, the streamers will also contribute their earnings towards the cause. For the first time ever, AORUS will be hosting online Cosplay competition on 12th April 2020, where they will be giving away a cash prize of INR 50,000.

The official hashtags that will be used for this event are - #TeamUpFightCorONa #GamersForHumanity For further details please reach out to preet.singh@gigabyte.in or sashankb@gigabyte.in About AORUS AORUS, a premium gaming brand powered by Gigabyte, delivers a full spectrum of gaming products ranging from gaming laptops, motherboards, graphics cards, mechanical gaming keyboards, to many other gaming hardware and gears, offering the most extreme gaming experiences for enthusiasts worldwide. AORUS shares the same passion with gamers who devote their heart and soul to gaming. With AORUS, the pinnacle of our hardware excellence, we are committed to bring a wide array of gaming innovations that deliver ultimate performance and exemplify the PC's capabilitiesto bring to gamers unprecedented delights.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1139077/AORUS_Mascot.jpg PWR PWR.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

