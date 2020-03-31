BASF India suspends select manufacturing operations across country

Chemical maker BASF India on Tuesday said it has suspended manufacturing operations across the country except for certain essential services

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that "due to the global outbreak of coronavirus (COVID-19) and in compliance with the directives of the government of India/state governments, the company has, over the last few days, suspended its manufacturing operations across India (except for certain essential services). The uncertainty around the situation makes it difficult to ascertain the exact financial impact on the business at this stage, it added. "The duration of this shutdown will depend upon the directives issued by the respective government authorities in this regard," the filing said. The company is closely monitoring the situation and will adhere to the government directives and support the fight against the COVID-19.

