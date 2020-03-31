Left Menu
Over 280 SEZ units making drugs, hospital equipment are operational: Commerce min

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 13:20 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 13:20 IST
Over 280 SEZ units engaged in manufacturing of essential items like drugs, pharmaceuticals or hospital equipment are operational to ensure these critical supplies are not disrupted during the lockdown period, the commerce and industry minister said on Tuesday. Besides, more than 1900 IT/ITES units have been facilitated to enable their employees to work from home, a statement by the ministry said. Further, Development Commissioners of SEZs have been requested to ensure that there is no hardship to Developer/Co-Developer/Units and no punitive action is taken in cases where compliances like filing of certain forms required to be filed by March 31, are not completed.

It also said all Development Commissioners are closely coordinating with the units in their jurisdiction for their smooth functioning while ensuring that all necessary precautions of work-place safety, including social distancing are scrupulously adhered to. SEZs have been a significant contributor to the exports from India over the past years, contributing about 18 per cent of the total outbound shipments. During financial year 2019-20, exports from these zones have crossed USD 110 billion. PTI RR SHW ANU ANU

