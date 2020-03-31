Covid-19: CIL arm SECL striving relentlessly to produce coal to meet power demand

Coal India arm SECL on Tuesday said it is striving relentlessly to produce coal to meet the power generation requirement of the nation grappling with the coronavirus pandemic

An SECL official said coal production is crucial at this time when hospitals across the country are being used to treat corona-affected people. "SECL is striving relentlessly in producing coal to meet the power generation requirement of the country," the official said. Moreover, manufacturers of face masks, sanitisers, ventilators, other medical equipment, medicines required for the treatment, need uninterrupted power supply, he added. "In its effort to meet the energy requirement of the country, SECL has produced record one million tonne (MT) of coal in a single day on Friday, highest ever, by any company till date," the official said. The company is also sensitive in fighting against coronavirus. It is contributing funds under CSR to various districts, in its command area, he added

Coal India (CIL) accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal output.

