Lockdown: Akzo Nobel stops operations of plants, warehouses; closes offices

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 16:49 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 16:49 IST
Paints major Akzo Nobel on Tuesday said it has stopped operations of plants, warehouses and offices, while extending work from home for its employees till April 14 following the lockdown imposed to curb spread of coronavirus pandemic. Following the Prime Minister’s introduction of a 21-day lockdown across the country, the company has initiated further steps in order to comply with these strict measures, Akzo Nobel said in a regulatory filing.

"The work from home facility for relevant employees has been extended until April 14, 2020. All offices, plants and warehouses have been closed and operations have been stopped in line with directives issued by the relevant national and local authorities," it said. The company further said it has taken maximum precautions to ensure safety and well-being of its employees with its staff sticking to social distancing measures, where these are in force, and observing all necessary hygiene rules.

"During recent weeks, maximum precautions are taken to ensure the safety and well-being of employees, including guidance related to travel, hygiene, working from home, as well as virtual engagement initiatives," it said..

