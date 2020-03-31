NHAI pledges support to India's fight against COVID-19

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday said it is putting all efforts in fight against COVID-19 and its officials across the county have voluntarily decided to pledge a day's salary to PM CARES Fund. The highway authority said it is ensuring smooth passage for all the vehicles carrying essential goods and emergency services on national highways.

"Food, water and other support is being extended to the drivers carrying essential goods as well as people stranded around the national highways near toll plazas, construction camps and shelter homes so that they stay wherever they are and avoid travel," it said in a statement. Incident management services like highway ambulance, patrol vehicles etc are actively working in close co-ordination with the local administration of the respective state governments, the statement said.

"NHAI officials across the country have decided to voluntarily contribute their one day salary to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to strengthen the nation's fight against COVID-19," it said. The authority said it is putting a united effort with all its stake holders during such distressed times and is confident that India will emerge victorious in this battle against the coronavirus.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier asked NHAI Chief and toll operators to come to the rescue of stranded workers and citizens on account of nationwide lockdown..

