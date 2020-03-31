Left Menu
Development News Edition

NHAI pledges support to India's fight against COVID-19

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:18 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:18 IST
NHAI pledges support to India's fight against COVID-19

The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday said it is putting all efforts in fight against COVID-19 and its officials across the county have voluntarily decided to pledge a day's salary to PM CARES Fund. The highway authority said it is ensuring smooth passage for all the vehicles carrying essential goods and emergency services on national highways.

"Food, water and other support is being extended to the drivers carrying essential goods as well as people stranded around the national highways near toll plazas, construction camps and shelter homes so that they stay wherever they are and avoid travel," it said in a statement. Incident management services like highway ambulance, patrol vehicles etc are actively working in close co-ordination with the local administration of the respective state governments, the statement said.

"NHAI officials across the country have decided to voluntarily contribute their one day salary to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to strengthen the nation's fight against COVID-19," it said. The authority said it is putting a united effort with all its stake holders during such distressed times and is confident that India will emerge victorious in this battle against the coronavirus.

Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari had earlier asked NHAI Chief and toll operators to come to the rescue of stranded workers and citizens on account of nationwide lockdown..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

COVID-19: Gujarat residents attended Delhi meet; probe ordered

The Gujarat police on Tuesday said some persons from the state had attended an Islamic congregation at Nizamuddin in Delhi that has become a key source for the spread of coronavirus in the country. While a probe has been ordered to identify...

Congress should wait to see whether more coronavirus action needed -McConnell

U.S. Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on Tuesday said U.S. lawmakers should wait and see whether a fourth congressional effort was needed to respond to the nations coronavirus outbreak and its impact.McConnell, speaking on syndicated ...

Huawei Revolutionised the Wearable Segment in India with its Huawei Watch GT 2 #OneCharge2Weeks

New Delhi, Delhi, India NewsVoir Watch is powered by Kirin A1, Worlds first chipset exclusively launched for wearables promises 2-week battery after one charge Available in two variants- 42mm with 1.2 inch AMOLED Display and 46mm varian...

INTERVIEW-Coronavirus surveillance poses long-term privacy threat, U.N. expert warns

By Umberto Bacchi TBILISI, March 31 Thomson Reuters Foundation - S urveillance measures rolled out across the world as governments try curb the spread of coronavirus could cause lasting damage to the right to privacy, a United Nations exper...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020