Huawei Launches HUAWEI Watch GT 2e with 100 Workout Modes and Upgraded Health Tracking Features

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) Huawei Consumer Business Group (CBG) unveiled a new addition to its popular HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 Series, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e. Designed to inspire an active lifestyle, the new smartwatch features 100 workout modes ranging from traditional sports to more trendy forms of exercise. For the first time, Huawei has introduced a blood oxygen saturation (SpO2) monitoring feature to the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e. Supported by a two-week long battery life, the device is engineered to bring a scientific, yet sporty concept to global consumers’ everyday life. The new smartwatch also supports precise heart rate monitoring, abnormal heart rate reminders, pressure level monitoring and sleep monitoring features that allow users to understand their health status in real time.

Additionally, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e brings improvements in design over the previous generation, including a concealed crown that goes with the watch body to add an extra flourish. New and refreshing colour variants have also been introduced, with Mint Green and Lava Red colourways giving consumers a simple yet stylish look. HUAWEI WATCH 2e is equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display supporting a Retina-grade resolution. With this vibrant display, users are always just one tap away from information, even if they are outside on a bright summer’s day. For the popular HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 42 mm, Huawei also announced a new Champagne Gold case edition with straps in two new colourways, Frosty White and Chestnut Red, which exude tranquillity and grace. The new HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 42 mm also brings a cycle tracking feature catered for female users. “Like the previous HUAWEI WATCH GT products, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e will continue to bring reliable fitness and health management experiences to consumers.” said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei CBG, “Huawei places huge importance on fitness and health functions. Since we are upgrading the All-scenario Seamless AI Life strategy in 2020, fitness and health will become an essential user scenario. As technology products are more interconnected with consumers’ lives, Huawei will continue to drive technology advancement, improve software and hardware ecosystems, and innovate in wearables to bring smarter fitness and health management experiences driven by technology.” Trendy streamlined design inspired by classic styles, yet breaks away from tradition The design of the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is sporty, while the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2’s design is classic. Instead of following traditional designs where the watch face is separated from its strap, it possesses a classic round dial with an integrated strap for a streamlined, modern look – a refreshing take on the future of smartwatches. Its stainless steel body complements the concealed, crown design that blends in with the watch’s curved silhouette. The watch comes in four new colourways of Graphite Black, Lava Red, Mint Green and Icy White, with the strap made of a soft and comfortable fluororubber. The dual-colour, breathable TPU material completes a flawless unibody design. All of these features not only highlight how comfortable HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is to put on, but also underline its durability. Even during intense exercise, fitness and health monitoring is still accurate. It comes equipped with a 1.39-inch AMOLED high precision touch display which is crisp and colourful, allowing users to see the details clearly even in strong sunlight. HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e also comes with some surprising details. Minimalistic and robust, the case also features a sandblasted surface for better texture. A coat of deep black on the surface subtly reflects light, creating a mesmerising effect that changes with the angle of light shone on the watch.

Huawei’s latest smartwatch also spices things up with its new watch faces. By introducing new motion watch faces, which complement fluidity and action when the user is on the move, Huawei is offering even more customisation. Additionally, the new dual time zone theme helps users to stay connected with friends, family and colleagues around the world. The multi-functional watch face allows the user to customise the settings they want, such as selecting what important reminders to receive during the day. If users want the smartwatch to be unique, they can simply choose a photo from their album to be displayed on the watch face. Leading sports experience with 100 workout modes Whether the users are into mainstream sports or something a little more experimental, they can enjoy the unique perks offered through various tracking modes on the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e.

The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e supports 15 professional workout modes including eight outdoor activities (running, walking, mountain climbing, hiking, trail running, cycling, open water swimming, triathlon) and seven indoor activities (walking, running, cycling, pool swimming, free training, elliptical machine, rower). In professional workout modes, the HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e provides comprehensive monitoring that can track 190 types of data – all to help the users to get the most out of their workout. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e can also automatically detect 6 professional workout modes, offering a smarter sporting experience. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e also supports 85 customised workout modes that cover six categories of sports: extreme, leisure, fitness, aquatics, ball games and winter sports. The activities range from street dance to parkour, rock climbing to yoga, and ballet to boxing. While users are enjoying their favourite sports, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e will record key data such as duration, calories burnt, heart rate interval, exercise progress, recovery time and more, providing users with scientific exercise planning and generating an infographic with the data to share on social media with just one click.

HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e has a large internal storage that can store around 500 mp3 songs. With Huawei Music and Bluetooth headphones, users can enjoy their custom exercise playlist during their training. First global launch of blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) monitoring, providing a comprehensive health experience Based on a high-performance heart rate sensor, Huawei's self-developed Truseen™ 3.5 heart rate monitoring technology, TruRelex™ stress management technology, and Trusleep™ 2.0 technology, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e allows users to monitor heart rate, stress level and sleep quality in real time, so they can have a full understanding of their health status. When a user's heart rate is too high or too low, the watch will send a prompt reminder. The HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e is equipped with Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 chip to provide a two-week battery life, assisting users to perform fitness and health management actively and comprehensively.

For the first time, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e supports blood oxygen saturation levels (SpO2) monitoring globally. Within a minute, users can easily test their SpO2 level and assess their body condition anytime. Huawei also announced the new Frosty White and Chestnut Red variants for HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 42 mm with a menstrual management feature. Users can obtain menstrual and fertility reminders through the watch by inputting information such as their menstrual period and cycle length. Also, the cycle predictions can be obtained through Huawei Health App.

Beginning from April, HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e will be available in Huawei Vmall and Huawei Authorised Retailers, with a MSRP at 199€, and HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 42 mm will be available with a MSRP at 229€ (Frosty White) and 249€ (Chestnut Red). About Huawei Consumer BG Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fourteen R&D centres have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on over 32 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

For more information, please visit: consumer.huawei.com. For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on: • Facebook: www.facebook.com/huaweimobile.

• Twitter: twitter.com/HuaweiMobile. • Instagram: www.instagram.com/huaweimobile • YouTube: www.youtube.com/user/HuaweiDeviceCo.

• LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/10617746. Image 1: HUAWEI WATCH GT 2e Image 2: HUAWEI WATCH GT 2 42 mm Chestnut Red and Frosty White PWR PWR.

