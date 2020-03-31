Left Menu
PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:37 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:37 IST
SECL registers 1MT single day production amid nationwide lockdown

South Eastern Coalfields Ltd (SECL), the largest coal producing subsidiary of Coal India Ltd, became the first coal company to produce one million tonnes of dry fuel in a single day amid the countrywide lockdown to contain coronavirus. The SECL contributes almost a fourth of the total production of the Maharatna PSU.

The SECL has produced record one million tonnes of coal in a single day on March 27, highest ever by any company till date amid the coronavirus crisis," a company official said. Coal mining activity and its transportation has been declared as Essential Service during the lockdown due to COVID-19 outbreak.

Owing to huge production loss due to deluge in the mines this monsoon, the SECL output in this year is likely to fall short of its previous year's production of 157 million tonnes, the official said. But it will able to surpass the 150 million tonne mark and retain the top producer rank among the six Coal India subsidiaries.

"The SECL is striving relentlessly in producing coal to meet the power generation requirement of the country," he said. Meanwhile, in its fight against the coronavirus pandemic, the company is contributing funds under CSR to various districts in its command area, the official said.

