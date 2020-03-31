Left Menu
SAT to remain closed till Apr 14 amid coronavirus pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:40 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:40 IST
SAT to remain closed till Apr 14 amid coronavirus pandemic

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has said it will remain closed till April 14 in view of the nationwide lockdown announced by the government to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Earlier, the tribunal had said it will remain closed till March 31.

"The tribunal will further remain closed from April 1, 2020, to April 14, 2020, in view of the nationwide lockdown declared by the government on March 24 to contain the spread of COVID-19," SAT said in a notification on Monday. It further said that the tribunal will function from April 15 between 11.30 am and 3 pm, until further orders.

Besides, office of registry shall function from April 15 between 11 am and 4 pm, it added. The matters fixed for April 1-3 will now be listed for May 4. Similarly, matters due on April 7-9 will be listed for May 5 and those listed for April 13-14 will be listed for May 6, the tribunal said.

It was earlier erroneously reported that the matters have been fixed for hearing on April 4, April 5 and April 6, respectively, In case of urgent matters, the parties are required to contact the Registrar. "All interim orders that are operating will remain in force till the next date of hearing," it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

