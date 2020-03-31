Left Menu
Gender disparity a major hurdle for women in STEM jobs: Survey

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2020 17:45 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 17:45 IST
Even as more and more women are pursuing careers related to STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics), they encounter roadblocks like entrenched gender stereotypes and pay disparity in their jobs, according to a survey. About 49 per cent Indian women techies plan to switch careers in the coming years because of the gender bias in the tech industry, the survey by TimesJobs said. Around 31 per cent said the IT sector has scanty career opportunities for women. The TimesJobs' 'Women in STEM careers' survey was conducted among 897 women techies and 1,200 hiring managers. The survey also revealed that a majority 52 per cent of women techies said they are paid less salary than their male colleagues for the same job role. Furher, 57 per cent of respondents said the salary variation ranges between 15-30 per cent, while 43 per cent said the difference was up to 10-15 per cent. About 28 per cent of women employees said they aren't likely to become a technology leader (chief technology officer/chief information officer) because of the prevailing gender bias.

It also found that 21 per cent of respondents felt that women professionals get less recognition for their work in the tech industry.   More than 42 per cent of respondents said the number of women leaders heading tech verticals is only 5-10 per cent.   The survey revealed that the major challenges of women tech professionals is getting a job in the core technical domain. Fewer growth opportunities were ranked as the second most predominant challenge, followed by no consideration for promotion and fewer growth opportunities as compared to their male counterparts. Meanwhile, 51 per cent hiring managers said there is no gender bias when it comes to hiring women leaders for STEM leadership roles.

However, the rest 49 per cent said this prejudice does exist. About 52 per cent of hiring managers stated women technologists were perceived to be inefficient at handling work pressure as compared to men. As many as 32 per cent of hiring managers said technical acumen of men was considered higher than women, hence the discrimination.    Further, 15 per cent of hiring managers said their organisations consider men as better technology leaders.      "It is important for organisations and hiring managers to understand these aspects that shape a woman's decisions to pursue her STEM career. We need to build and design an ecosystem that inspires, encourages and strengthens their position in the industry," TimesJobs and TechGig Business Head Sanjay Goyal said.

