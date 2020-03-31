COVID-19: ASCI says keeping tab on 'unsubstantiated, opportunistic claims' in ads

Advertising industry watchdog ASCI on Tuesday said it is keeping tabs on "unsubstantiated and opportunistic claims" done by brands in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has already asked companies to suspend such advertisements pending investigation, the body said, without divulging the number.

"Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, there is widespread anxiety, confusion and fear amongst public at large. ASCI is monitoring advertisements that are making unsubstantiated and opportunistic claims," its Secretary General Shweta Purandare said in a statement. The self-regulatory body of advertisers has also appealed public to inform it of any misleading claims through whatsapp by contacting on the number 7710012345.

Meanwhile, for December 2019, the body investigated complaints against 310 advertisements, of which 77 advertisements were promptly withdrawn, an official statement said. The independent Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) of ASCI evaluated remaining 233 advertisements, of which complaints against 225 advertisements were upheld, it said, adding that education sector led the way here.

Under the direct complaints route, 33 advertisements were complained against of which 12 were withdrawn and of the remaining 21, 13 were upheld by the CCC, it said. Among those found on the wrong side were TTK Helathcare which made a claim of "virginity can be cured", and was acted against because it was ”considered to be in bad taste and implies as if virginity is a disease”.

It also rapped an ad by Vaseline, a HUL brand, for showing dangerous practices and manifests a disregard for safety..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.