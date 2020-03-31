Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: ASCI says keeping tab on 'unsubstantiated, opportunistic claims' in ads

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:21 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:21 IST
COVID-19: ASCI says keeping tab on 'unsubstantiated, opportunistic claims' in ads

Advertising industry watchdog ASCI on Tuesday said it is keeping tabs on "unsubstantiated and opportunistic claims" done by brands in the wake of the COVID-19 outbreak. The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has already asked companies to suspend such advertisements pending investigation, the body said, without divulging the number.

"Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic situation, there is widespread anxiety, confusion and fear amongst public at large. ASCI is monitoring advertisements that are making unsubstantiated and opportunistic claims," its Secretary General Shweta Purandare said in a statement. The self-regulatory body of advertisers has also appealed public to inform it of any misleading claims through whatsapp by contacting on the number 7710012345.

Meanwhile, for December 2019, the body investigated complaints against 310 advertisements, of which 77 advertisements were promptly withdrawn, an official statement said. The independent Consumer Complaints Council (CCC) of ASCI evaluated remaining 233 advertisements, of which complaints against 225 advertisements were upheld, it said, adding that education sector led the way here.

Under the direct complaints route, 33 advertisements were complained against of which 12 were withdrawn and of the remaining 21, 13 were upheld by the CCC, it said. Among those found on the wrong side were TTK Helathcare which made a claim of "virginity can be cured", and was acted against because it was ”considered to be in bad taste and implies as if virginity is a disease”.

It also rapped an ad by Vaseline, a HUL brand, for showing dangerous practices and manifests a disregard for safety..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

One Punch Man Season 3 on fight involving S-Class heroes like Zombieman, Atomic Samurai

Shaktimaan to return on Doordarshan, Mukesh Khanna tweets

World Bank approves US$30.8m for digital Federated States of Micronesia project

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Public health care post-COVID 19 to go for revamping, not rebooting

Until now, the economies used to classify healthcare sector under social expenditure. However, the devastation caused by COVID 19 pandemic has upgraded public healthcare on topmost priority and core economic activity for controlling future ...

Coronavirus lockdowns to speed up long-pending revamping of supply chains

With millions of production lines impacted, business disruptions to some extent are unavoidable and the lessons learned from this turbulence will leave an everlasting impact on both global and local levels of supply chains....

Videos

Latest News

Stocks rally runs out of gas as oil rebounds

A rally in global stocks ran out of steam on Tuesday despite a jump in Chinese factory activity providing a surprise boost for the virus-hit global economy, while oil prices rebounded from 18-year lows. Asia stocks picked up the baton from ...

COVID-19: Search begins for Nizamuddin-linked suspected cases as tally increases across India

Authorities launched a nationwide search on Tuesday for participants of a huge religious congregation held earlier this month in the national capitals Nizamuddin area, which has become the new epicentre of the deadly virus pandemic amid fea...

India's retail trade incurred losses worth USD 30 bn last fortnight due to coronavirus:CAIT

Traders body CAIT on Tuesday said Indias retail trade has incurred a whopping loss of USD 30 billion in the last fortnight alone due to the coronavirus pandemic. According to the Confederation of All India Traders CAIT, the countrys retail...

Coronavirus hospitalisations in Norway may head in right direction -PM

Norwegian Prime Minister Erna Solberg said on Tuesday there were some signs that the trend for hospitalisations due to coronavirus infections was going in the right direction, but that it was too early to tell.She also told a news conferenc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020