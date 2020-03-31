Huawei Revolutionised the Wearable Segment in India with its Huawei Watch GT 2 #OneCharge2Weeks

New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) • Watch is powered by Kirin A1, World's first chipset exclusively launched for wearables; promises 2-week battery after one charge • Available in two variants- 42mm with 1.2 inch AMOLED Display and 46mm variant with 1.39 inch AMOLED Display Foraying into the wearable category, the launch of the Huawei Watch GT2 by Huawei Consumer Business Group (BG) has marked a revolution in the wearable category. Revolutionary features of Huawei Watch GT2: · One charge2 week, GPS, sport mode, longer battery life · Bluetooth connectivity allows up to 150 mts · New Aesthetic Design: 1.39-inch AMOLED display; 3D glass screen · TruSeen™3.5 heart rate monitoring technology works while swimming · Bluetooth calling · Music playback; stores over 2 GB of music Huawei Watch GT 2 focus on consumer-centric innovation customized to suit their needs, the Huawei Watch GT2 has 2 weeks of battery life after one charge, supports Bluetooth calling, in-device music and capacity to store and play 500 songs. Huawei Watch GT-2 has a Super AMOLED display with a 3D glass screen. The Huawei Watch GT 2 is further raising the bar with its powerful connectivity and integrated user experience. The watch is equipped with Huawei's proprietary Kirin A1 Chipset to improve on battery life. The Kirin A1 chipset integrates an advanced Bluetooth processing unit, a powerful audio processing unit, an ultra-low power consumption application processor and a separate power management unit. In daily use, the Huawei Watch GT-2 can operate continuously for up to two weeks with both the intelligent heart rate monitor and call notification functions.

As per reports, India has become the third-largest wearable market in the world and Huawei has revolutionized this segment using its own unique value proposition. The watch is the first in a series of devices promised by Huawei that will be based on the Kirin A1 chipset and will lay the foundation of a truly connected, seamless smart life for consumers in India. Powered by this revolutionary chipset, the watch is the first step towards ushering India into building a cohesive technology ecosystem. Huawei is focussed on consumer-centric meaningful innovation and has been consistently bringing out technologically path-breaking products that resonate with consumer's needs, wants and aspirations - Watch GT2 is a testament to the brand's legacy. The upcoming watch will have path-breaking features and is powered by the world's first chipset, exclusively launched for wearables – Kirin A1. The Huawei Watch GT 2 is your Health and Fitness Manager for everyday wellbeing.

Huawei is committed to helping consumers better manage their own health. The Huawei Watch GT-2 is compatible with 15 sports including eight outdoor sports (running, walking, climbing, hiking trail running, cycling, open water, triathlon) and seven indoor sports (walking, running, cycling, swimming pool, free training, elliptical machine, rowing machine). In terms of heart rate monitoring, the user is notified if the heart rate is above 100bpm or below 50bpm for more than 10 minutes. The watch is also powered with a sleep monitoring function. About Huawei Consumer BG Huawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India, and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world.

