HUAWEI Band 4 - The Best Fitness Band Under INR 2000

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:41 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:25 IST
• New Delhi, Delhi, India (NewsVoir) The HUAWEI Band 4 has a unique Built-in USB in-line charge that conveniently allows you to charge 'on-the-go' using a power bank, Laptop or any USB Outlet- The HUAWEI Band 4 allows up to a massive 9 days of battery life with regular usage• Sports Assistant: The HUAWEI Band 4 tracks 9 Exercise modes that work on Huawei's proprietary TruSeen 3.5 enabling one of the industry's most accurate & Precise 'Continuous' heart rate monitoring• Entertainment King: The Band has a large color display with over 66 Watch Faces*, Music Control as well as a convenient camera control option · Screen: 0.96" large color display· Water resistance: 50 Meters (5 ATM)· 9 Exercise Modes· Operating hours: up to 20 days, 9 days typically· 8 built in watch faces (option to download from a library of over 66)· Tracks 4 sleep patterns- Diagnoses frequently occurring Sleep Issues· Gives more than 200 potential solutions and suggestions for better sleepHUAWEI Band 4, the latest offering of Huawei Consumer Business Group in the wearable segment has a unique Built in USB in line charger that allows the users to charge on the go using a power bank. The fitness tracker comes with captivating yet functional design boasting of a built-in USB in-line charger, host of features for fitness tracking and continuous Heart Rate Monitoring based on HUAWEI's proprietary TruSeen 3.5, making it your ideal health companion

HUAWEI Band 4 has a built-in USB in-line charge for convenient charging and a battery that delivers up to 9 days of power on a single charge. Equipped with a large Colour Touch Screen and; glass front with 2.5D rounding at the edges and an oleophobic coating, it makes for a great looking fitness tracker. Highly customizable, HUAWEI Band 4 is enriched with 8 built-in colorful watch faces, and 66 watch faces available from HUAWEI Watch Face Store, for users to wear on different occasions

Apart from its brilliant ergonomics the HUAWEI Band 4 is tailor-made for the fitness fanatics. It helps users to monitor their physical condition all day round, thanks to scientific heart rate, oxygen saturation, and sleep monitoring capabilities, allowing users to discover more about their own lifestyle. The HUAWEI Band 4 comes with nine exercise modes：Outdoor run, Indoor run, Outdoor walk, Outdoor cycle, Indoor cycle, Free training, Elliptical machine, Rowing machine, Indoor walk. Its 50m water resistance makes this device a perfect workout partner. It also has a 24/7 Continuous Heart Rate Monitor and its scientific sleep mode detector can identify 6 most common sleep-related issues, providing more than 200 potential solutions and suggestions for better sleep. More than just a fitness monitor, the band also features smart identification of cold calls, phone finder functionality, remote shutter capabilities, a smart clock, and sedentary reminder alarms to ensure users stay active. About Huawei Consumer BGHuawei's products and services are available in more than 170 countries and are used by a third of the world's population. Fifteen R&D centers have been set up in the United States, Germany, Sweden, Russia, India, and China. Huawei Consumer BG is one of Huawei's three business units and covers smartphones, PC and tablets, wearables and cloud services, etc. Huawei's global network is built on almost 30 years of expertise in the telecom industry and is dedicated to delivering the latest technological advances to consumers around the world. For more information please visit consumer.huawei.com. For regular updates on Huawei Consumer BG, follow us on• Facebook: facebook.com/HuaweiMobile• Twitter: twitter.com/HuaweiMobile• YouTube: youtube.com/HuaweiMobile• Instagram: instagram.com/huaweiMobile

