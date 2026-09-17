In a keynote address at Huawei's annual Connect conference in Shanghai, Eric Xu, the company's rotating chairman, underscored the need for Chinese AI developers to balance innovation with risk management. Xu suggested that while Chinese developers have not yet faced the AI safety concerns voiced by leading U.S. firms, they must continue advancing their technologies.

The debate over AI safety has reached a fever pitch in the United States, with leading researchers expressing concerns that increasingly autonomous systems may bypass existing safeguards. This has prompted some Chinese commentators to interpret calls for slowed AI development as an effort to maintain the technological lead of U.S. companies over their Chinese counterparts.

Huawei forecasts significant growth in the domain of autonomous AI agents, projecting they will dominate AI processing traffic by 2035. With the rise of these agents, Xu emphasized the importance of developing robust security and privacy measures, particularly given Huawei's central role in China's AI infrastructure and the challenges posed by U.S. export controls.