Coronavirus: Power Grid extends Rs 200 cr towards PM-CARES Fund to fight pandemic

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 18:29 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 18:29 IST
State-owned Power Grid Corporation of India on Tuesday said it has extend a financial assistance of Rs 200 crore towards PM-CARES Fund to combat the coronavirus outbreak in the country. The amount is being extended in two tranches, Power Grid said in a statement.

"Power Grid has contributed Rs 130 crore to the Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM-CARES) Fund to support India's fight against coronavirus. It has committed another contribution of Rs 70 crore in next FY (financial year 2020-21) to help country fight the pandemic," it said. The company also said its employees have also offered part of their salaries for the cause but did not provide any specific figure.

Besides, Power Grid has also distributed food packets in slum areas to help the needy. The labourers and contractual workers at its transmission and construction sites are also being provided with masks, soaps, sanitisers, packed food items, grocery items and medical support in all Power Grid sub-stations in the country. It further said that "at a time when the whole nation is locked down, Power Grid has been ensuring uninterrupted 24x7 power supply. The COVID-19 pandemic is a cause of great concern, a back-up plan has been prepared for manning all the sub-stations in the country to ensure uninterrupted power supply".

