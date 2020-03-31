Industries donate to CM Relief Fund to combat COVID-19

Bengaluru, Mar 31 (PTI): Asian Paints, Toyota Industries Engine India Private Limited and Xiaomi Technologies were among industries which on Tuesday announced donations to the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to fight COVID-19 under CSR. The Department of Commerce and Industries said in a press release that Asian Paints donated Rs two crore, Toyota Industries Engine India Private Limited Rs 31 lakh, Xiaomi Technologies and JM Financial Rs 25 lakh each,Toyota Kirloskar Auto Parts Rs 23 Lakh, Kennametals Rs 15 lakh and Brigade Enterprises Ltd Rs 10 lakh.

Samsung R&D has announced that it would import health kits worth Rs one crore from Korea. Toyota Kirloskar, apart from donating Rs 31 lakh, was also providing 500 bodysuit sets to doctors and nurses and food for 1,200 poor families in Ramanagar district.

Himarsinghka Seide has taken the responsibility of providing pillow covers, towels, and bedsheets worth Rs 10 crore while Britain Industries, Wipro, GSK, and Jothy labs will be supplying their products to affected people in the state, the press release said..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

