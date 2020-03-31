Nageswara Rao joins Bank of Maharashtra as executive director

State-owned Bank of Maharashtra on Tuesday said Nageswara Rao Y has joined as its executive director. Rao was officer on special duty and whole time director at Syndicate Bank from April 15, 2019, BoM said in a statement.

Prior to joining Syndicate Bank, he was executive director of the erstwhile Vijaya Bank. He started his banking career at Vijaya Bank in 1985 as probationary officer.

He has also served as the director in Visweswaraiah Grameena Bank during 2009-10 and director in Canbank Computer Services during 2013-14..

