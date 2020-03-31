Uber launches 'UberMedic' service to help healthcare workers commute during COVID-19 crisis

Left Menu
PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2020 20:53 IST | Created: 31-03-2020 20:53 IST
Ride-hailing company Uber on Tuesday said it has launched a new service 'UberMedic' to help transport frontline healthcare workers to medical facilities and other critical areas across India. "Uber is providing a new service, UberMedic, to transport frontline healthcare workers and help the government contain the spread of COVID-19 in India. Working closely with a network of hospitals and leveraging our global experience and technology, UberMedic allows hospitals to easily and reliably arrange transportation for doctors and other health workers to and from their homes as well as to health care facilities," Uber India and South Asia President Pradeep Parameswaran said in a statement.

With the implementation of the 21-day lockdown, the government has allowed only people in essential services like healthcare, banking and media to commute. Limited mobility options have made it difficult for these people to travel to their workplace. On Monday, Uber's rival Ola had said it is in discussions with various state governments and the Centre to offer its transportation and kitchen services in India.

While it has already started working with Karnataka government, it is in talks with other states and the Centre to extend its transportation services to help facilitate the transit of healthcare professionals, senior citizens, government officials and quick response teams who need mobility options, Ola had said. Uber, in its statement, said UberMedic is designed to ensure that all healthcare workers who need to be mobile have a reliable and efficient way of getting around. The company will facilitate top-rated drivers and dedicated cars to the hospitals through its platform.

Keeping the safety of drivers in mind, and in line with government advisory, it will work with partner hospitals to provide drivers with Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) including hand sanitisers, gloves, disinfectant sprays and face masks. "We hope that this 24/7 dedicated service gives hospitals and their health care workers the flexibility to provide optimal healthcare. The drivers will be well-trained in COVID-19 related safety protocols, such as not allowing riders to sit in the front passenger seat. We will also provide dedicated phone support to our riders who use this service," Uber said.

