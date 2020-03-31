GE Power bags Rs 690 crore FGD system order from NTPC

GE Power on Tuesday said it has bagged an order worth Rs 690 crore to supply and install FGD (Flue-gas desulfurization) system at NTPC's Unchahar thermal power plant. GE Power India Ltd has been awarded a contract by NTPC Ltd for its Feroze Gandhi Unchahar Thermal Power Project Stage-I, II & III, 5x210 MW to supply and install Wet FGD systems for a value of INR 6900 million (USD 97 million) with common absorber (combination of multiple boiler units), a company statement said.

This is the first time that GE in India has been awarded a project to install common absorber for a combination of multiple boiler units, it said. The project will be located in Unchahar, Uttar Pradesh. The project intends to remove SO2 from flue gas generated by coal fired boilers in the respective plants in order to comply to environmental new emission norms issued. This will help the customer to become compliant to environmental new emission norms issued by the Government in December 2015 to restrict the SOx emission with the help of Limestone as a reagent to reduce the SO2 emissions, it added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.