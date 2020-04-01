Wipro, Azim Premji Foundation commit Rs 1,125 crore to tackle COVID-19 crisis

Wipro Ltd, Wipro Enterprises Ltd and Azim Premji Foundation, have together committed Rs 1,125 crore towards tackling the unprecedented health and humanitarian crisis arising from the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak. "These resources will help enable the dedicated medical and service fraternity in the frontline of the battle against the pandemic and in mitigating its wide-ranging human impact, particularly on the most disadvantaged of our society," they said on Wednesday.

Integrated action will be taken for a comprehensive on-the-ground response in specific geographies, focused on immediate humanitarian aid, and augmentation of healthcare capacity, including containing the COVID-19 outbreak and treating those affected by it. These responses will be carefully coordinated with relevant government institutions and executed by the Azim Premji Foundation's 1,600-person team in collaboration with many of its over 350 strong civil society partners who have a deep presence across the country.

"These efforts will fully leverage the technology expertise, sourcing systems, infrastructure and distribution reach of Wipro," according to an official statement. Of the Rs 1,125 crore, Wipro Ltd's commitment is Rs 100 crore, Wipro Enterprises Ltd's is Rs 25 crore, and that of the Azim Premji Foundation is Rs 1,000 crore. These sums are in addition to the annual CSR activities of Wipro and the usual philanthropic spends of the Azim Premji Foundation.

The statement said modern global society has not confronted a crisis of this magnitude and type. The Azim Premji Foundation and Wipro believe they must all work together to not only deal with this crisis and minimise its human impact, particularly on the disadvantaged, but also learn from these extraordinary times to develop a more resilient global community based on justice, equity, humaneness, and ecological sustainability. "We are completely committed to this quest and wish everyone all safety," it said.(ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.