Price Monitoring & Resource Unit set up at J&K by NPPA

PMRUs have already been set up by NPPA in 11 States, including, Kerala, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Mizoram.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 14:21 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 14:21 IST
The PMRU, a registered society, shall function under the direct control and supervision of State Drug Controller of Jammu & Kashmir.  Image Credit: IANS

Jammu & Kashmir Union Territory has become 12th State today where the Price Monitoring & Resource Unit (PMRU) has been set up by the National Pharmaceutical Pricing Authority (NPPA). PMRUs have already been set up by NPPA in 11 States, including, Kerala, Odisha, Gujarat, Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Nagaland, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, and Mizoram.

The PMRU, a registered society, shall function under the direct control and supervision of State Drug Controller of Jammu & Kashmir. The unit shall be funded by NPPA for its recurring and non-recurring expenses. The PMRU shall help NPPA and State Drug Controller in ensuring the availability and accessibility of medicines at affordable prices. It is also expected to organize seminars, training programs, and other information, education and communication (IEC) activities in the areas of availability and affordability of medicines for all.

PMRU will also collect samples of medicines, collect and analyze data and make reports with respect to availability and over-pricing of medicines for taking action under the provisions of Drug Price Control Order (DPCO). This assumes added significance as PMRU, J&K will assist NPPA and Governments in checking overpricing and identifying causes & addressing local issues of shortages/hoarding in the current situation when the country is fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

(With Inputs from PIB)

