Left Menu
Development News Edition

MedGenome raises USD 55 mn in funding led by LeapFrog Investments

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 15:51 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 15:51 IST
MedGenome raises USD 55 mn in funding led by LeapFrog Investments

Genetic diagnostics firm MedGenome on Wednesday said it has raised USD 55 million (over Rs 415 crore) in funding led by LeapFrog Investments. Existing investors Sofina and Sequoia also participated in the round.

The funds will be utilised to expand access and affordability of genetic testing services across India, it added. Globally the investment will drive creation of more diverse datasets and enable discovery of novel drug targets, MedGenome said in a statement.

"Genomics and personalized medicine are the future of healthcare, but emerging markets remain significantly under-penetrated. As the largest player in India in applied genomics, we are well-positioned to fill this gap," MedGenome CEO and Founder Sam Santhosh said. MedGenome has completed over 2,00,000 genomic tests to date and obtains samples from more than 550 hospitals and 6,000 clinicians across India, the company said.

This investment will expand the clinical genomic testing market by expanding access in tier-II and tier-III towns and cities across India and accelerate the company’s drug discovery programs, it added. "We are very excited to partner with MedGenome to increase access to affordable and high-quality genetic testing for emerging consumers in Asia and Africa," Global Co-Lead for healthcare investments at LeapFrog Felix Olale said.

Genomic sequencing will anchor the future of medicine and "we must include other under-represented genomes not only because it drives access, but also because it improves the accuracy for everyone, he added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Grasim Industries to raise up to Rs 1,000 cr through NCDs

New Delhi, Apr 1 PTI&#160;Grasim Industries Ltd on Wednesday said its board has approved raising up to Rs 1,000 crore through issuance of NCDs on private placement basis. The fund will be raised in one or more tranches, the Aditya Birla Gro...

19 more coronavirus cases in Indore, count in city rises to 63

Nineteen more COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of coronavirus cases in the city to 63, Dr. Praveen Jadiya Chief Medical Health Officer said on Wednesday. 19 more people have tested positive for COVID-19, ...

COVID-19: Nizumaddin meet caused 'big damage', says NCM; Asks states to ensure strict lockdown compliance by madarsas, religious places

Asserting that the Tablighi Jamaat congregation in Nizamuddin area has caused a big damage to the governments efforts to contain the COVID-19 pandemic, the National Commission for Minorities on Wednesday asked states to ensure strict compli...

Garment exporter Bangladesh faces $6 bln hit as top retailers cancel

Bangladesh, the second-largest apparel producer after China, is set to lose roughly 6 billion in export revenue this financial year amid cancellations from some of the worlds largest brands and retailers, two major industry bodies said on T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020