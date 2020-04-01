Left Menu
Development News Edition

IIFCL, SPMCIL pledge funds to support fight against COVID-19 

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 16:27 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 16:27 IST
IIFCL, SPMCIL pledge funds to support fight against COVID-19 

A host of public and private sector entities, including IIFCL, SPMCIL and Standard Chartered Bank, on Wednesday committed funds for India's fight against the novel coronavirus. "India Infrastructure Finance Company Ltd (IIFCL) has made a contribution of Rs 25 crore to the PM-CARES Fund as its support towards strengthening India's fight against COVID19," the company said in a tweet.

IIFCL has given beyond the CSR fund by finding additional resources from some other heads. This is a national crisis and the response has to be extraordinary, a senior official of IIFCL said, adding the company has therefore gone beyond its CSR budget.

Another public sector entity under the Finance Ministry, Security Printing and Minting Corporation of India Ltd (SPMCIL) has contributed about Rs 2 crore to AIIMS Delhi for procurement of 45 ventilators, the most needed equipment to combat COVID-19. Two leading financial institution State Bank of India (SBI) and Life Insurance of India (LIC) pledged Rs 100 crore and Rs 105 crore respectively for Prime Minister's Citizen Assistance and Relief in Emergency Situations (PM CARES) Fund.

Around 2.5 lakh employees have decided to contribute two days' salary aggregating to about Rs 100 crore will be donated PM-CARES Fund. Out of the Rs 105 crore, Rs 5 crore has been donated from LIC's Golden Jubilee Fund, the state-owned company said in a statement.

Funds are pouring from the private sector as well with AU Small Finance Bank contributing Rs 5 crore for the relief work. It includes a contribution of Rs 2 crore to PM-CARES Fund; a contribution of Rs 51 lakh each to Delhi and Maharashtra Chief Minister relief funds and support provided to Rajasthan Government for a testing facility that was established in Bhilwara, one of the worst-hit districts in Rajasthan, the bank said in a statement.

Besides, to combat the challenges posed by COVID-19, AU Bank is contributing over Rs 2 crore through its various CSR initiatives, it said. Policybazaar Group is supporting National Covid-19 helplines to address public inquiries about coronavirus, and voluntarily offered some of Call Centre employees to the National Health Authority (NHA), Ministry of Health & Family Welfare. This is being done on a non-commercial basis.

"The Ministry accepted our offer and agreed to make us the primary call centre for the Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand circles. Within 48 hours of receiving the go-ahead from the ministry, we were live with over 200 agents, each of them working remotely on their tabs or smartphones. "The team worked over the weekend, to ensure adequate training to agents, creating a customized CRM platform and integrating it with the ministry’s systems and standard protocols," Policybazaar said in a statement.

Considering the huge call volumes witnessed, the company plans to ramp up capacity to over 400 agents in a week’s time, it said. Standard Chartered Bank also announced its commitment to donate Rs 5 crore to support the fight against COVID-19 virus in India.

Keeping with its philosophy of affecting a real change in the communities and to provide the much-needed impetus in fighting this common threat, the Bank will be working with multiple non-government organisation (NGO) partners to provide relief to the vulnerable communities including the migrant workers, Standard Chartered Bank said in a statement. This activity will be undertaken across several parts of the country including major cities (Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Chennai and Baroda) and rural areas (Sundarbans, Jaunpur, Tonk and Marathwada).

Another private sector bank Karur Vysya Bank donated Rs 5 crore to the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility initiatives..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

Advance Telemedicine Digital Platform Live in Paras Hospitals Pan-India

GURUGRAM, India, April 1, 2020 PRNewswire -- KareXpert Technologies, a Reliance Jio funded digital telemedicine platform provider makes services live in Paras Hospitals Gurgaon, Darbhanga, Patna, Chandigarh, Mohali. One of the leading top ...

Chennai, Apr 1 (PTI): Highlights from the Southern

Chennai, Apr 1 PTI Highlights from the Southern region at 5.15 pm. . MDS1 PD-VIRUS-POSITIVE Two test positive for COVID 19 in Puducherry Puducherry Two persons, who had attended a religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin area, teste...

J&K: 8 villages in Udhampur declared red zones

Eight villages in Jammu and Kashmirs Udhampur have been declared as red zones after it was found that 10 people from the district had attended the Tablighi Jamaat religious congregation in Delhis Nizamuddin, officials said on Wednesday. The...

Total 112 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi; we have requested Centre to provide us testing kits, other medical equipments: CM Arvind Kejriwal.

Total 112 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi we have requested Centre to provide us testing kits, other medical equipments CM Arvind Kejriwal....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020