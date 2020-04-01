SEA suggests measures to ensure adequate cooking oil supply in country

To ensure adequate supply of cooking oil in the country, industry body SEA on Wednesday suggested various measures such as fast customs clearances for imported crude edible oil by exempting mandatory testing in food regulator FSS's approved lab at Baroda, Gujarat. It has sought electronic passes for transportation of crude and refined edible oils across the country without any hurdles at state borders. Ban on sale of loose edible oil, permission to buy oilseeds directly from farmers at factory gate and smooth movement of packaging and other raw materials required by processing units were also recommended by the Solvent Extractors' Association of India (SEA). The association's President Atul Chaturvedi has written a letter to Consumer Affairs Secretary Pawan Kumar Agarwal, suggesting ways to boost supply of edible oils.

India's total consumption of edible oils is about 230 lakh tonnes, out of which domestic production is about 75 lakh tonnes and imports about 150 lakh tonnes. "Any dislocation in smooth flow of imported oils can have serious repercussions in the country," Chaturvedi said. He mentioned that a large quantity of crude edible oil is being imported at Kandla and Mundra ports on west coast. "The issue is that FSSAI designated customs officers draw samples from ship tanks and send for testing at FSSAI approved laboratory at Baroda where the FSSAI designated laboratory tests the samples and provides reports.

"Only after the reports are received the imported oil is cleared by customs.With complete lockdown and restrictions on movement this situation results in inordinate delay disturbing supply chain big time," the letter said. To overcome this problem, Chaturvedi suggested that all crude edible oil vessels should be cleared immediately on a simple undertaking from importers that it would be sold only after refining. Alternately, he said there are certain NABL accredited laboratories at Kandla/Mundra whose services can be utilised to expedite things.

The SEA said Kandla and Mundra ports handle 30-40 per cent imported crude edible oils and refined at processing units around these ports. Chaturvedi demanded national permit for multi-state transport of cooking oil, by issuing the electronic pass which should be respected by all state authorities. "As a matter of fact we would suggest e-pass should be issued to all port based refineries likeKakinada, Krishnapatnam, Mumbai, Hazira, Haldia, Mangalore, Haldia, Kolkata, Tuticorin, Chennai and Paradeep etc," he said. Talking about domestic supplies, the SEA said currently edible oil units are partially functioning with 40-50 per cent capacity with all due precautions. "Demand has shifted to household )consumption ( small packs) hence supply of raw material/packing material to these units should be resolved," he said.

The SEA President said that it was important that state border check posts should be adequately sensitised to allow passage of edible oil lorries /tankers without harassment. Empty returning lorries should also be allowed to pass unhindered. "We would also suggest banning sales of loose edible oils to consumers to ensure safety in these difficult times," Chaturvedi said. "Currently, all marketing yards ( mandies ) are closed leading to shortage of raw material. We suggest, exempt oilseeds crushing /processing units (oil millers and solvent extraction units) from APMC to enable them to purchase oilseeds at their factory gate directly from farmers. This help the farmer to market his produce," the letter said. The SEA President opposed decisions by local authorities in some states to fix prices of cooking oils.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.