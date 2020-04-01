Left Menu
Development News Edition

India's power consumption shrinks 9.24 pc at 100.13 BU in March

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 01-04-2020 18:06 IST | Created: 01-04-2020 18:06 IST
India's power consumption shrinks 9.24 pc at 100.13 BU in March

India's power consumption fell 9.24 per cent to 100.13 billion units in March compared to 110.32 billion units in the year-ago period mainly on account of lower commercial and industrial demand due to the lockdown imposed to fight COVID-19. According to the National Load Dispatch Centre Data, the energy consumption stood at 100.13 billion units (BU) in March as compared to 110.32 BU a year ago. The data also showed that during March 22-31, the power demand remained quite low as compared to March 1-21 period. In view of the COVID-19 outbreak, the government has imposed lockdown for three weeks from March 25

India's peak power demand (met) was recorded at 170.17 GW on March 3 during the three-week period (till March 21) without COVID-19 impact on consumption. During the remaining ten days of the month, the peak power demand was 145.49 GW on March 23. Therefore, the data suggests that the peak power demand met fell by about 25GW or 17 per cent. However, during the last ten days of March, the peak power demand was also at a level of 115.23 GW on March 27. During the first three weeks of the month, the peak power demand met hovered at around 160GW. The peak power demand met is the actual highest energy supply during the day across the country. The spot power price touched a three-year low of 60 paise per unit for supplies on last Wednesday (March 25) on the Indian Energy Exchange due to low demand

The average spot power price is hovering around Rs 2 per unit at electricity exchanges. Peak power demand met was 168.7 GW in March 2019. An industry expert said that the power demand is likely to be on the lower side during the lockdown till April 14 due to lower commercial as well as industrial demand of electricity.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

AYUSH Ministry initiates work on PM's advice for scientific solutions to fight COVID 19

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

Govt extends last date of bidding for stake sale in BPCL by more than a month to June 13: Official notice.

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Southern Idaho, U.S. - EMSC

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sanitation post-COVID 19: Tissue paper not in fashion, learn to wash butt

The modern understanding of sanitation is passing through a stage of transformation. Those who used to feel proud of using tissue paper have been compelled to wash frequently their hands with soap. In the post-COVID 19 world, we will witnes...

Globalization post-coronavirus to get a hit, self-sufficiency paradigm to rule

The massive scale of coronavirus outbreak, accompanied by uncertainty and fear, could lead to new behaviors and beliefs in the 21st-century population that is empowered with the internet....

Ayurveda for COVID 19: Professionals owe the responsibility to protect it from quacks and fake news

Indian Ayurveda professionals are lagging behind their foreign counterparts in handling quacks and protecting credentials of the Ayurveda at the time of COVID 19 pandemic. The professionals of Ayurveda cannot abjure the responsibility to co...

Education post-coronavirus: Schools to rush for more digitalization

Digital education would undoubtedly boom in the post-coronavirus world, supported by educational institutions that have discovered its efficiency during the crisis, but it is still not expected to outshine traditional classroom learning....

Videos

Latest News

April 1, rent's due: Many struggle to pay in virus outbreak

Its the first of the month, and everybody knows the rents due. For millions of Americans, Wednesday is the first time the landlord is knocking on the door since the coronavirus outbreak turned the economy upside down. Many of those renters ...

ADB sells USD 4.5 bn bonds

The Asian Development Bank ADB on Wednesday said it has sold USD 4.5 billion global bonds, its largest-ever single tranche outing. The proceeds will be part of its ordinary capital resources, it added. ADB plans to raise around USD 25 b...

Retired doctors, medics abroad answer coronavirus calls

On a St. Patricks Day like no other last month, Irish Health Minister Simon Harris launched a recruitment drive to tackle the coronavirus outbreak with a stark message Your country needs you.Nine days later, David Quigley arrived home to Du...

Japan "on the brink" as it struggles to hold back coronavirus

Japan will ban entry to foreigners from 73 countries and ask everyone arriving from abroad to quarantine themselves for two weeks as it struggles to contain the coronavirus, with a senior minister warning the country had been pushed to the ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020